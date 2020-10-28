A group of voters gave their thoughts on who they are casting their ballots for in the 2020 election, citing the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest and candidate personalities in their decisions.

The panel did not use the voters’ last names. The voters have all been on previous “Pulse of the People” voters panels on CNN’s “New Day.”

For the first time ever, Stephanie said she voted for a Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

“I feel like I can't be a single-issue voter anymore. There's just too much going on: a leader who says things are under control and then down plays a pandemic, downplays science, attacks scientists … there's no way I could vote for Trump again,” she said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

During a 2017 panel, Sherri gave Trump an F grade on his presidency, saying she “almost immediately regretted” voting for him. Nonetheless, she said she cast her ballot for Trump this year.

She said she voted for Trump because he spoke out against the removal of Confederate statues. “I think the one thing that also moved me was the civil unrest, the cancel culture, and then the Democratic response was void,” she added.

Voter Vanity said that while she was not sold on Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate at first, she has since fully supported the Democratic ticket.

“I believe attaching and integrating her to his candidacy will help him really shift the paradigm on race relations,” she said.

Jimmy, a farmer, said the coronavirus pandemic has not changed his decision to cast his ballot for Trump.

“It might be partly his fault, don't get me wrong, but it ain't all the his fault,” he said.

“You do what you want to do … They want to go out and get in a crowd and go to a bar and that's their business, and if they die, I'm sorry,” he added.

Bobby, who voted for Trump in 2016, said he is considering not even voting in this election because it’s “exhausted” him. He said that he feels like Biden is “trying to sell me a new car.” On Trump, “it's been fun having Rodney Dangerfield as President, it's been entertaining. I like a lot of things he says, I don't like a lot of things he does,” he said.

Voter Dale was a Republican before Trump.

“It's become the party that I didn't join. I didn't leave the party; the party left me,” he said.

