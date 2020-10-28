TikTok will limit premature claims of election victory
From CNN’s Brian Fung
TikTok said today it will reduce the distribution of claims of election victory before official results are confirmed by authoritative sources.
Eric Han, TikTok’s US head of safety, announced that premature claims of victory surrounding the 2020 election will be restricted if the Associated Press has not declared a result.
Han also said the company is working with third-party fact-checkers who are “on expedited call during this sensitive time."
"Out of an abundance of caution, if claims can't be verified or fact-checking is inconclusive, we'll limit distribution of the content,” Han added in a blog post. "We'll also add a banner pointing viewers to our election guide on content with unverifiable claims about voting, premature declarations of victory, or attempts to dissuade people from voting by exploiting COVID-19 as a voter suppression tactic."
21 min ago
The GOP hold on Texas is loosening. Here's what early voting data shows so far.
Even if President Trump retains enough rural strength to hold Texas in next week's election, which many still consider the most likely outcome, the swelling voter turnout in and around the increasingly Democratic-leaning cities of Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Fort Worth points toward a return to political competition in the state after more than two decades of almost uninterrupted Republican ascendancy.
Just alone in Harris County, which is centered on Houston, 1.15 million people had voted through Monday evening, compared with 1.3 million total in the 2016 election.
The state's other big cities and inner suburban counties are experiencing comparable increases.
"We expected a lot of turnout," Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County judge (the equivalent of a county executive) told CNN. "We didn't expect this level."
Some local analysts believe that with turnout cresting, and a recoil from Trump swelling Democratic support, Joe Biden could win the counties centered on those five big cities by more than a million votes combined — roughly double Hillary Clinton's margin in them in 2016 and possibly 10 times Barack Obama's advantage across the same places in 2012.
Whether or not Biden wins the state, or even precisely meets that prediction, a shift of anything approaching that magnitude would provide Democrats a formidable foundation from which to challenge the Republican hegemony over Texas — a foundation that will only grow stronger through the 2020s as these urban and inner suburban counties across what's known as the "Texas triangle" drive the vast majority of the state's population and economic expansion.
While Trump and other Republicans are consolidating crushing advantages in small-town and rural communities, Murray says, the stagnant or shrinking population in those places means Republicans "just can't keep pace with this big [metro] vote."
Republicans still have many advantages in Texas — particularly overwhelming support in its sprawling rural areas — and most observers consider Trump something between a slight and a substantial favorite to hold it.
Just after sunup on a Saturday morning, when most college students are still sound asleep, sophomore Libby Klinger stood outside her dorm waiting to be picked up.
In the car were three fellow members of the University of Virginia College Republicans, all ready to spend the day knocking on doors to get out the GOP vote.
"People are really fired up and involved more than ever, which is amazing to see that level of involvement from such young people," Klinger said while canvassing for votes.
Meanwhile, the college Democrats set up phone banks on the campus lawn — a safer way to organize during the pandemic — and use an app that allows people who need a ride to vote early to find one.
Students display "I Voted" stickers on their phones and laptops.
Signs that young voters are more engaged than in past elections are everywhere this year, with a once-in-a-century pandemic and the most polarizing president in modern history driving a surge in energy and focus toward politics among a younger generation.
Turnout among young voters is usually low, but organizers and activists hope that 2020 could be different.
"It is everywhere on my social media, in my circles," said Kate Rasmussen, a freshman.
"People on social media, they'll post a picture of them and their ballot, and their 'I voted' sticker. Of course, I'm only 19, I haven't seen that many or been aware of that many presidential elections, but this seems different, from what I can see."
That difference is backed up by data: 2020 has been a record-shattering year for early voting among young people. Early voting among people aged 18 to 29 is up across the 14 critical states, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.