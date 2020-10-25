5 people in Mike Pence's orbit have tested positive for coronavirus, source says
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
Three staffers in Vice President Mike Pence’s office have tested positive for the virus in addition to his chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst, according to a source familiar with the situation.
This brings the total number of people in Pence’s orbit who have currently tested positive to five.
There are concerns that more will test positive in the coming days, the source said.
“They’re scared,” the source said regarding staffers in Pence’s office
WH chief of staff defends Pence's decision to campaign despite staffers' positive Covid-19 tests
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defended the vice president's decision to stay on the campaign trail despite members of his staff — including vice president chief of staff Marc Short — testing positive for the coronavirus.
The White House is claiming that Vice President Mike Pence is an "essential worker" so it is not necessary for him to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and quarantine due to his close colleagues' positive tests.
When asked by Jay Tapper on CNN how campaigning is essential work, Meadows said that Pence is "not just campaigning."
"I'm not saying he is not campaigning. I'm saying that is only part of what he is doing and as we look at that, essential personnel, whether it's the vice president of the United States or anyone else," Meadows said.
When asked how many people at the White House have tested positive for coronavirus, Meadows said, "We don't give out that kind of information."
White House chief of staff reacts to the news of Pence's aides testing positive for Covid-19
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wished the staff of Vice President Mike Pence well after some tested positive for Covid-19.
"We wish them the best. Obviously, anybody not just White House staff, but any American who comes down with this, we certainly wish them the very best and it's all about trying to make sure that we have the therapeutics, the treatments, and make sure that we can tackle this in a meaningful way and hopefully, we will be able to do that," Meadows told CNN this morning.
Several aides to Pence, including his chief of staff, have tested positive for coronavirus, CNN confirmed.
Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida this week
From CNN's Liz Turrell
Former President Barack Obama will continue to stump for the Biden-Harris ticket, announcing he will travel to Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
The former president has made stops in Philadelphia and Miami this past week on behalf of his former vice president’s presidential run.
Several Pence aides, including chief of staff Marc Short, test positive for coronavirus
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Jeremy Diamond, Daniella Diaz and Betsy Klein
The vice president's office announced Saturday evening that chief of staff Marc Short was diagnosed with Covid-19. Sources told CNN that Marty Obst, a senior adviser to Pence who is not a government employee, and another aide in Pence's office also tested positive for the virus.
The vice president's office has not commented on Obst or the staffer in Pence's office who tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.
The developments raise new questions about safety protocols and transparency within the White House as the pandemic has killed more than 224,000 Americans.
Some context: The news comes just over a week before election day amid a blitz of campaign stops for Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, including the vice president's trips to Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire in the last week.
Why some voters still have not received their mail-in ballots
Printing errors, mail delivery delays and the sheer volume of requests have left many states across the country scrambling to get ballots into the hands of voters ahead of the fast approaching deadline.
Voters in Ohio have seen delays thanks to a ballot printing backup. In Michigan, a state that has already seen 3 million absentee ballot requests, 20,000 absentee ballots have yet to be sent out. In addition to printing and mail delivery delays, some counties had to reprint and re-send ballots, including Pennsylvania's Allegheny County -- further squeezing the window for voters to get their ballots returned in time.
Voters who say they requested their absentee ballots in a timely fashion are frustrated and confused to find themselves still waiting, just a week before the recommended US Postal Service deadline for getting ballots back in the mail.
Lee Zacharias, 75, from Greensboro, North Carolina, never received her absentee ballot. She wanted to vote via absentee because of her compromised immune system, but ended up risking her health, and voting in-person because she felt that it was getting too close to the deadline.
According to BallotTrax, a new tool North Carolina voters can use to keep up with their ballot status, Zacharias' initial ballot was outbound on September 11. When that one didn't show up, she called the Guilford County Board of Elections on September 28. Zacharias said she was told BallotTrax isn't always accurate, but to be safe the county would cancel her original ballot and send her a new one. When that ballot didn't arrive, Zacharias decided to cast her vote in person because she was nervous that it would never show up.
"The fact that I know that mine is not the only case. That there are a number of other people that have not received absentee ballots they applied for, who had ballots that disappeared, like mine did and have been voided and have not receive replacement ballots makes me angry," Zacharias said.
Read the full story here and visit CNN's Voter Guide to see deadlines in your state.