Three staffers in Vice President Mike Pence’s office have tested positive for the virus in addition to his chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst, according to a source familiar with the situation.

This brings the total number of people in Pence’s orbit who have currently tested positive to five.

There are concerns that more will test positive in the coming days, the source said.

“They’re scared,” the source said regarding staffers in Pence’s office