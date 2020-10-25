Kamala Harris to campaign in Texas this week

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event on October 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will campaign in Texas on Friday, according to a personal familiar.

This will be Harris’ first time in the Lone Star state since joining the ticket.

When asked earlier by a reporter where Texas and Georgia fit in the campaign's path to victory, Harris said, “The bottom line is we're focusing on every state and we are working to earn the vote of every American regardless of where they live."

The New York Times was the first to report on the campaign stop.