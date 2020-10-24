Melania Trump to vote on Election Day, first lady's spokeswoman says

Melania Trump is set to vote on Election Day in Florida, where she is also registered.
More than 5 million Floridians have cast their ballots in the state with 10 days remaining until Election Day, according to Florida's Division of Elections statistics. A total of 5,288,965 ballots have been cast by mail or in person, state election statistics show.
1 hr 54 min ago
Trump takes credit for return of Big 10 football at Ohio rally
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
Shortly after Ohio State defeated Nebraska on the opening weekend of Big Ten college football, President Donald Trump took credit for the return of the conference’s season.
“And it’s great to be back in Ohio to celebrate the return of Big Ten football with a big victory today for the Buckeyes,” Trump told the crowd Saturday at a rally in Circleville, Ohio, just outside of Columbus.
“So then I had an idea, I said I’m gonna get it open if it’s shutdown, that’s what happened,” Trump said. “And I worked hard to bring back Big Ten and I got together with your commissioner, he did a good job, and we got it back, and today you won your football game and you were very happy about it.”
Trump repeatedly pressured the conference to play football this fall, which it ultimately decided to do. However, it’s unclear how much influence the President’s pressure had on that decision despite him taking credit for it.
CNN's Harry Enten wrote earlier that Trump obviously saw a political opportunity with concern to the Big Ten. There's a reason he focused most of his attention on the Big Ten suspending play, as opposed to the many other conferences that did. Most of those other conferences aren't based in swing states.
And Trump wasn't alone. Biden also made ads showing empty college football stadiums due to the coronavirus with the blame landing at Trump's feet.
3 hr 53 min ago
Obama says Biden "will restore our battered standing in the world"
In a rebuke of President Trump, former President Barack Obama said his former Vice President Joe Biden would "restore our battered standing in the world" if elected president.
"[H]e knows that our true strength comes from setting an example that the world wants to follow," Obama said about Biden at a campaign event in Miami, Florida, this afternoon. "A nation that stands with democracy, not dictators. A nation that can inspire and mobilize others to overcome threats like climate change and terrorism and poverty and disease. And here's another thing. With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you won't have to think about them every single day."
3 hr 47 min ago
When it comes to the pandemic, Obama says Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us"
Former President Barack Obama took aim at President Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event this afternoon for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Miami, Florida.
"Eight months into this pandemic, eight months into this pandemic, new cases are breaking records," Obama said. "Donald Trump isn't going to suddenly protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself. There's no sense that he's coming up with a new approach, with a new plan. He doesn't even acknowledge that there's a problem. Just this week, he complained that the pandemic was making him go back to work. If he had been working in the first place, we never would have seen the situation get this bad."
Watch Here:
4 hr 18 min ago
Obama: "What we do in the next 10 days will matter for decades to come"
From CNN’s Arlette Saenz
Former President Barack Obama campaigned on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden today in Miami, Florida, and called on Americans to vote.
"What we do in the next 10 days will matter for decades to come," Obama said to the sounds of car horns and cheering.
More from Florida: Obama made an unannounced stop in Miami Springs, Florida, this afternoon to thank volunteers and supporters, telling them their work can help deliver Florida and the White House for Biden in November.
“If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over,” Obama said as he visited a 2020 Coordinated Campaign Victory Center in Miami Springs, according to a print pool report of the stop. “And that way I don’t have to stay up too late. I don’t have to wait for the results through the next day. I want to go to sleep knowing that we’re going to have a president fighting on our behalf.”
Obama referred to volunteers as “the lifeblood of any campaign” and urged them to keep up their work, including for Democrats in down ballot races.
“That’s what’s going to make a difference in this election,” he said, later adding, “Keep your masks on, stay safe, be socially distanced — and then go out there and kick some ass.”
This is an increase of nearly 3 million ballots cast since last Saturday when 2.4 million ballots had been cast, CNN reported.
Vote-by-mail ballots total 3,554,082 as of Saturday morning, the state's election division statistics show. For comparison, 2,732,075 residents voted by mail for the 2016 election, Florida voting data shows.
There have also been 1,734,883 ballots cast at voting sites since early voting began on Monday, data shows.
5 hr 44 min ago
Impromptu Trump rally seen outside Biden event in Pennsylvania
From CNN’s MJ Lee
As Joe Biden spoke at his drive-in rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, dozens of cars and trucks full of what appeared to be Trump supporters were seen waving signs and American flags set up in the parking lot at the local community college where the event was happening.
Throughout the former vice president’s event, the group honked and made a ton of noise — shouting things like “four more years" while playing music and honking.
The noise could be heard by Biden, who noted at one point that he would be president for all Americans – “even those chumps out there with the microphones.”
6 hr 53 min ago
Congressman calls Trump's comments on mail-in voting a "dangerous game"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Democratic Rep. John Garamendi called President Trump's comments on mail-in voting “a horribly dangerous game.”
Earlier today, Trump voted in person in Florida, saying that his chosen method was "much more secure." Experts says cases of mail-in voting fraud are very rare in the US. In March, Trump voted by mail in Florida’s primary election.
“He’s playing a horribly dangerous game, bringing into doubt the sanctity of the American election,” Garamendi told CNN. “Putin could not be happier … And now Iran is also piling on. And the President is simply there helping them along the way.”
“Mail-in ballots are a secure, safe and appropriate way to vote,” he added.
Garamendi also said that Biden has laid out a plan on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The US recorded a record number of new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
“Unfortunately, the President is going exactly the opposite direction, bouncing around the country, spreading the virus. It's unconscionable, but it is his reality, and his reality, unfortunately, is that we're going to live with the virus and all of the deaths,” he said.
Watch:
6 hr 58 min ago
"It may come down to Pennsylvania," Biden says at campaign event
From CNN’s Sarah Mucha
With ten days until the election, Joe Biden criticized the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and lack of a healthcare plan in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
Biden also urged voters to get out and vote, underscoring the importance of winning Pennsylvania and noting that around the state, he’s known as Jill Biden’s husband.
“She and I are here today because it’s go-time, folks. As my coach in Delaware’d say, it’s go time. It’s gameday! We have ten days left. It may come down to Pennsylvania," the former vice president said.