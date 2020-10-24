When it comes to the pandemic, Obama says Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us"

Former President Barack Obama took aim at President Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event this afternoon for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Miami, Florida.
"Eight months into this pandemic, eight months into this pandemic, new cases are breaking records," Obama said. "Donald Trump isn't going to suddenly protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself. There's no sense that he's coming up with a new approach, with a new plan. He doesn't even acknowledge that there's a problem. Just this week, he complained that the pandemic was making him go back to work. If he had been working in the first place, we never would have seen the situation get this bad."