When it comes to the pandemic, Obama says Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us"

Former President Barack Obama speaks at an event for his former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, October 24. CNN

Former President Barack Obama campaigned on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden today in Miami, Florida, and called on Americans to vote.

"What we do in the next 10 days will matter for decades to come," Obama said to the sounds of car horns and cheering.

More from Florida: Obama made an unannounced stop in Miami Springs, Florida, this afternoon to thank volunteers and supporters, telling them their work can help deliver Florida and the White House for Biden in November.

“If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over,” Obama said as he visited a 2020 Coordinated Campaign Victory Center in Miami Springs, according to a print pool report of the stop. “And that way I don’t have to stay up too late. I don’t have to wait for the results through the next day. I want to go to sleep knowing that we’re going to have a president fighting on our behalf.”

Obama referred to volunteers as “the lifeblood of any campaign” and urged them to keep up their work, including for Democrats in down ballot races.

“That’s what’s going to make a difference in this election,” he said, later adding, “Keep your masks on, stay safe, be socially distanced — and then go out there and kick some ass.”