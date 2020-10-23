Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Latest on 2020 election

live news

Highlights

Final 2020 presidential debate

Live Updates

The latest on the 2020 election

By Veronica Rocha and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:31 a.m. ET, October 23, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Missed the debate? Here's where you can watch it

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off in their second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election season last night, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two men discussed various issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, health care, the economy and immigration. 

You can watch the full debate here.

2 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence is voting in Indiana

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence cast their ballots in their home state of Indiana today. 

“Great honor,” Pence told cameras, “and great to be back home again.”

After voting this morning, Pence is expected to return to the campaign trail with a stop in Swanton, Ohio, at 1 p.m. ET.

Pence will later deliver remarks at a rally in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

31 min ago

What did you think of last night's debate?

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their second and final presidential debate last night.

With just 11 days to go until the election, we want to hear from you.

Tell us your thoughts on the debate and what impact it had on you using the form below.

32 min ago

Takeaways from Trump and Biden's final debate

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Kevin Liptak

The second and final showdown between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden looked much more like a normal debate than their first meeting.

But it probably didn't do anything to change the race's trajectory.

Amid a plethora of lies, Trump hammered Biden for failing to solve problems like institutional racism during his time in the Senate and as vice president, casting him as a typical politician.

Biden lambasted Trump in policy terms, criticizing his handling of the pandemic and his approach to health care, the economy and immigration. But at times, the former vice president got personal — at one point calling Trump "one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history."

Here are some takeaways from the last 2020 presidential debate:

Trump lowers the temperature: Trump entered Thursday's debate with near unanimous consent among his advisers: cool down. None could say with any confidence whether he would take the advice.

He did, mostly — aided, in part, by a new muting rule he lambasted ahead of the face-off.

Yes, he still issued falsehoods. Yes, he still lobbed personal attacks. Yes, he downplayed the coronavirus — the single biggest crisis facing the country — while taking no responsibility for it. Yes, he insisted that hundreds of migrant children separated from their parents are being well taken care of.

But for most of the face-off, he seemed more subdued and more intent on sticking to a plan. He was even courteous to moderator Kristen Welker of NBC, telling her at one point he approved of her performance.

Trump's wishful thinking: Trump's very first answer — which was meant to state how he would lead during the next stage of the coronavirus — relied instead on looking backward and wishful thinking about a vaccine.

And like many of his answers over the rest of the evening, Trump's central argument seemed to be that things could be a lot worse. Thought it was delivered in a new, less aggressive style, Trump's answer amounted to the same dismissal of the pandemic he's been offering for months — one that voters have largely rejected.

Biden forecasts a "dark winter": Biden offered a much bleaker view of the virus, predicting that a "dark winter" is coming as he accused Trump of denying responsibility for its spread in the United States and squandering months that he said should have been used to accelerate production of protective medical equipment and prepare schools and businesses for reopening.

"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America," Biden said.

Biden was much more measured than Trump in discussing how he'd handle the virus. He said he would establish national standards for opening schools and businesses and would seek stimulus money to prepare them.

Read more takeaways here.