New Trump campaign ad slams Biden's position on fossil fuels and fracking

The Trump campaign is out with yet another ad hitting Joe Biden’s position on fossil fuels and fracking.

The ad, airing in Pennsylvania, features Biden saying “No new fracking,” along with a testimonial from Jennifer, a fracking technician.

Biden attempted to clarify remarks following last night’s debate, saying he’d phase out fossil fuels.

“Eventually we're going to have to go to oil, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels. We're getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time. It will not be gone for ... probably 2050,” he told reporters before his departure from Nashville.

According to the Trump campaign, the ad will "air in Pennsylvania and as a part of the $55 million in combined spending between the Republican National Committee and the Trump Campaign in the closing weeks of the election.”