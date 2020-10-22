More than 5.8 million votes have been cast in Texas

Voters wait in line at a polling location on October 13 in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

More than 5.8 million people have cast their vote in Texas, including the first nine days of early voting, according to data posted on the Texas Secretary of State website Thursday morning. That represents 34.65% of registered voters.

On Wednesday, 479,165 people voted in person, bringing the total in-person votes to 5,139,049. Cumulative ballots-by-mail so far this cycle were 736,635.

Comparing early voting data from 2016 can be complicated for multiple reasons, in addition to the pandemic. Texas has three weeks of in-person early voting this cycle compared to two weeks in 2016. The state is also tracking early voting data from all 254 counties this cycle, but it only collected data from the top 15 most populous counties in 2016.

Still, when looking at the data from the first nine days of early voting in the top five most populous counties in both cycles, turnout has increased by 387,163 in those counties — an increase of about 18%. It's worth noting that those counties represent 42% of all registered voters.

The last day of early voting in Texas is Oct. 30.