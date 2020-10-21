Live TV
1 min ago

Biden calls new mic rule for debates a "good idea"

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that he thinks the new rule instituted for Thursday's debate — the plan to mute an opposing candidate’s microphone while the other candidate speaks — is a good idea, saying that it should go even further. 

"I think it’s a good idea," Biden told CNN Milwaukee affiliate WISN. "I think there should be more limitations on us not interrupting one another." 

Biden said he will come to the debate ready to discuss issues that affect the American people and he hopes President Trump will do the same.

But he noted that the President seems to be signaling that "all gonna be about personal attacks."

"But I’m going to try very hard to focus on the issues that affect the American people and talk to them and I hope they keep the rule – that uninterrupted two minutes," Biden said. 

2 min ago

How six first-time voters view this election

From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet

Carlos Garcia feared this moment would never come.

And Justine Okello is feeling emotional about his chance to do something so many people around the world can't: vote.

More immigrants who've become US citizens like them are eligible to vote in 2020 than ever before. And Georgia — a battleground state in this election — is where this group is growing the fastest, according to the Pew Research Center.

CNN spoke this month with naturalized US citizens in Georgia as they prepared to cast ballots in a US presidential election for the first time.

They told us why voting matters to them, and what issues they're weighing as they head to the polls. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Some of these immigrant voters have candidates they support. Others are still considering the options. All of them are ready for you to hear what they have to say.

Read their stories here:

Cynical about the election? These first-time voters may inspire you
11 min ago

Obama will campaign for Biden today in Philadelphia

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Dan Merica

Former President Barack Obama is poised to return to the campaign trail on Wednesday, making his first in-person appearance in his effort to help Joe Biden in the waning days of his bid for the White House. He will deliver remarks in Philadelphia this afternoon.

If the election of Trump was a reaction to the Obama presidency, the November race offers another opportunity to take the country's measure of the men.

On the eve of his return to the campaign trail, Obama tweeted a video aimed at at young Americans.

The campaign stop by Obama is the first in a handful of visits to battleground states where voting is already underway, where Obama will try and rally support for Biden, particularly trying to boost enthusiasm among Black men, Latinos and younger voters.

"He doesn't view it as a personal grudge match with Trump," said David Axelrod, a longtime adviser to Obama and a CNN contributor. "He views it as an existential matter for the country and for democracy."

It's been 20 years since Obama lost an election — at least one with his name on the ballot.

Yet his record is far less successful when he is not a candidate himself, a point illustrated most recently in 2016, when he campaigned aggressively for Hillary Clinton and in 2010 and 2014, when he suffered the same fate most sitting presidents do when their party endures a midterm-election drubbing.

Obama's appearance in Philadelphia, following a series of virtual campaign events for Biden throughout the summer, will once again test the power of his appeal and reveal whether his popularity is transferable — even to his friend and former partner in the White House.

"I trust him to be a great president," Obama said in a video message Tuesday night on Twitter. "He's different. He's on the right side of the issues. He'll get the job done."

Read more here

11 min ago

Debate commission co-chair: Muting necessary after "disappointment" of first Trump-Biden debate

From CNN's From Keith Allen and Dan Merica

Commission on Presidential Debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf appeared on the Situation Room Tuesday night and told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that muting non-speaking candidate’s microphones during portions of tomorrow's presidential debate is a necessary move after what took place during the first debate in Cleveland.

“There’s no question that the first debate was a disappointment for everybody, I think particularly for the American people,” Fahrenkopf said. “We as a commission knew we couldn’t change rules without the consent of both [campaigns] but saying to the candidates that what’s going to happen is when the moderator asks candidate number one to begin their two minutes to talk uninterrupted, the candidate’s mic will not be live. When those two minutes are up, it is then candidate B’s chance to talk.”

“We're not making a new rule, we’re just enforcing the rule that both candidates agreed to in the first place,” the debate co-chair added. 

Fahrenkopf also told Wolf that both candidates will be tested for Covid-19 prior to the debate in Nashville, and that their guests must wear masks throughout the event.

“The testing will be done, HCA, which has been designated to be the health group in Nashville, I think it’s Health Corporation of America, designated by the Cleveland Clinic, will be meeting with and working with the doctors for the White House and for former Vice President Biden,” Fahrenkopf told Blitzer. “In Cleveland, we had some of the first family remove their masks and not wear the masks, both candidates have now agreed, their campaigns, that everyone will leave their masks on for the whole — if the first family is there, I’m not sure at this point in time — and will not take their masks off.”

More on the debate: Biden and Trump will have their microphones muted during portions of the second and final presidential debate on Thursday night.

The decision came after the commission met Monday afternoon to discuss potential rule changes to the debate format. They decided that the changes were needed because of how the first debate between Biden and Trump devolved into chaos, with the President frequently interrupting the former vice president.

The muting will work like this: At the start of each of the six segments of the debate, each candidate will be given two minutes to answer an initial question. During that portion, the opposing candidate's microphone will be muted.

"Under the agreed upon debate rules, each candidate is to have two minutes of uninterrupted time to make remarks at the beginning of each 15 minute segment of the debate. These remarks are to be followed by a period of open discussion," the commission said in a statement. "Both campaigns this week again reaffirmed their agreement to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule."