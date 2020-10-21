Commission on Presidential Debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf appeared on the Situation Room Tuesday night and told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that muting non-speaking candidate’s microphones during portions of tomorrow's presidential debate is a necessary move after what took place during the first debate in Cleveland.
“There’s no question that the first debate was a disappointment for everybody, I think particularly for the American people,” Fahrenkopf said. “We as a commission knew we couldn’t change rules without the consent of both [campaigns] but saying to the candidates that what’s going to happen is when the moderator asks candidate number one to begin their two minutes to talk uninterrupted, the candidate’s mic will not be live. When those two minutes are up, it is then candidate B’s chance to talk.”
“We're not making a new rule, we’re just enforcing the rule that both candidates agreed to in the first place,” the debate co-chair added.
Fahrenkopf also told Wolf that both candidates will be tested for Covid-19 prior to the debate in Nashville, and that their guests must wear masks throughout the event.
“The testing will be done, HCA, which has been designated to be the health group in Nashville, I think it’s Health Corporation of America, designated by the Cleveland Clinic, will be meeting with and working with the doctors for the White House and for former Vice President Biden,” Fahrenkopf told Blitzer. “In Cleveland, we had some of the first family remove their masks and not wear the masks, both candidates have now agreed, their campaigns, that everyone will leave their masks on for the whole — if the first family is there, I’m not sure at this point in time — and will not take their masks off.”
More on the debate: Biden and Trump will have their microphones muted during portions of the second and final presidential debate on Thursday night.
The decision came after the commission met Monday afternoon to discuss potential rule changes to the debate format. They decided that the changes were needed because of how the first debate between Biden and Trump devolved into chaos, with the President frequently interrupting the former vice president.
The muting will work like this: At the start of each of the six segments of the debate, each candidate will be given two minutes to answer an initial question. During that portion, the opposing candidate's microphone will be muted.
"Under the agreed upon debate rules, each candidate is to have two minutes of uninterrupted time to make remarks at the beginning of each 15 minute segment of the debate. These remarks are to be followed by a period of open discussion," the commission said in a statement. "Both campaigns this week again reaffirmed their agreement to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule."