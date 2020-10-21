Former President Barack Obama is poised to return to the campaign trail on Wednesday, making his first in-person appearance in his effort to help Joe Biden in the waning days of his bid for the White House. He will deliver remarks in Philadelphia this afternoon.

If the election of Trump was a reaction to the Obama presidency, the November race offers another opportunity to take the country's measure of the men.

On the eve of his return to the campaign trail, Obama tweeted a video aimed at at young Americans.

The campaign stop by Obama is the first in a handful of visits to battleground states where voting is already underway, where Obama will try and rally support for Biden, particularly trying to boost enthusiasm among Black men, Latinos and younger voters.

"He doesn't view it as a personal grudge match with Trump," said David Axelrod, a longtime adviser to Obama and a CNN contributor. "He views it as an existential matter for the country and for democracy."

It's been 20 years since Obama lost an election — at least one with his name on the ballot.

Yet his record is far less successful when he is not a candidate himself, a point illustrated most recently in 2016, when he campaigned aggressively for Hillary Clinton and in 2010 and 2014, when he suffered the same fate most sitting presidents do when their party endures a midterm-election drubbing.

Obama's appearance in Philadelphia, following a series of virtual campaign events for Biden throughout the summer, will once again test the power of his appeal and reveal whether his popularity is transferable — even to his friend and former partner in the White House.

"I trust him to be a great president," Obama said in a video message Tuesday night on Twitter. "He's different. He's on the right side of the issues. He'll get the job done."

