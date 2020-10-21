Live TV
By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 2:06 p.m. ET, October 21, 2020
48 min ago

Harris rallies North Carolina Democrats and slams GOP on stimulus bill 

From CNN’s Jasmine Wright

Brian Blanco/Getty Images
Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Kamala Harris rallied Democrats at an early voter mobilization event in Asheville, North Carolina — this event was rescheduled from last week after the Biden-Harris campaign halted travel because of two positive Covid-19 cases.

There were about 25 people in the crowd, many stood in socially distant circles in front of a mountain vista. And most raised their hands when asked if they had already early voted. 

Harris delivered brief remarks, eliciting “boos” and “call him out” from the small crowd, when she — without naming him —  called out Sen. Thom Tillis and GOP senators for trying to push through a Supreme Court nominee instead of passing another stimulus bill.

“You know who I’m talking about,” Harris said.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee gave her usual stump speech, with a mention of getting rid of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which again elicited some boos from the crowd.

Harris said she would be counting on the people of North Carolina, and made no mention of Democratic senate candidate Cal Cunningham in her remarks.

More than two million voters in the state have already successfully cast their ballots for the election.

1 hr 52 min ago

Why America's jobs market is in crisis — no matter who wins the election

From CNN's Anneken Tappe

No matter who wins the US presidential contest in November, one of the most pressing problems for the administration to solve will be America's broken jobs market.

"The harsh reality is that whoever the president is on January 20 has his work cut out for him," said Beth Ann Bovino, S&P Global chief US economist, in a new report on Monday. "While the US is no longer careening toward a depression, labor market data shows the economy mired in a weak recovery, with the unemployment rate still high, at 7.9%��— above or equal to the peak of eight of the past 11 recessions."

In fact, the unemployment rate, which peaked at 14.7% in April may actually under-represent the fragility of America's pandemic labor market: Those discouraged by a lack of available jobs, worried about health precautions or needing to stay home to care for children or elderly relatives have dropped out of the labor force altogether. And the unemployment rate doesn't factor them in.

If we add back all the people who have dropped out of the labor force since February -— many of whom are women — and count them as unemployed, the jobless rate would have been 10.3% last month, the S&P report said.

The unemployment rate isn't expected to get back to its pre-pandemic level before 2024. Come January, the administration needs to throw a lifeline to those in need, Bovino said.

Read the full story here.

2 hr 30 min ago

Trump claims Biden would "destroy all that you have built!"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of their final debate, President Trump is tweeting dire and unfounded predictions for Americans should his Democratic rival win the White House.

“Your 401k’s will crash with Biden. Massive Biden Tax and Regulation increases will destroy all that you have built! Additionally, 180 Million People will lose their Private Healthcare Plans,” Trump warned, without evidence, Wednesday morning. He wrote that Biden would “raise your taxes at a level never seen before.”

Biden has said repeatedly that his tax plan would only raise taxes for those earning more than $400,000 a year. You can read more about his tax plan here.

“This will not only be very costly for you, it will destroy our economy, which is coming back very rapidly,” he claimed.

Trump has sent numerous tweets this morning, including claiming without evidence that “California is never in play for Republicans” because of “rigged” elections. There is no evidence this is true and there is no evidence that widespread voter fraud is an issue at all in the US.

2 hr 31 min ago

Debate commission member says Trump's attacks on group are "just wrong"

 From CNN's Chandelis Duster

A member of the Commission on Presidential Debates said President Trump's attacks on the commission are "just wrong," a rare rebuke coming from a member of an organization that strives to stay neutral.

Trump has repeatedly attacked debate moderators and the commission, falsely claiming during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that his matchup with former Vice President Joe Biden this week is "so set up," even though the debate topics and moderator were agreed to by both campaigns weeks ago.

"The president's apparent strategy is to challenge the validity of the election should he lose," John Danforth, a Republican and former US senator from Missouri who has been on the commission since 1994, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday. "We saw this strategy initially in his claims that mail-in ballots are the tools for massive election fraud. Now we see it as well in his assertion that the debates have been rigged by the commission to favor former Vice President Joe Biden."

Danforth noted that like other members of the commission he has maintained a "strict vow of silence" regarding personal feelings about the campaign, but now that the President and his supporters "have attacked the commission's integrity, I feel compelled to respond."

Mentioning Trump's attacks on Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the first presidential debate, Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes accused the commission in a tweet of a "scheme to protect their preferred candidate" -- Biden.

Read more here.

John King reports:

4 hr 12 min ago

Texas voters have cast more than 5.3 million votes 

From CNN's Ashley Killough

Sergio Flores/Getty Images
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

More than 5.3 million people cast their vote in Texas, including the first eight days of early voting, according to data posted on the Texas Secretary of State website Wednesday morning. That represents a little more than 31% of registered voters. 

On Tuesday, 519,696 people voted in person, bringing the total in-person votes to more than 4.6 million. Cumulative ballots-by-mail so far this cycle were 698,599.

Comparing early voting data from 2016 can be complicated for multiple reasons, in addition to the pandemic. Texas has three weeks of in-person early voting this cycle compared to two weeks in 2016. The state is also tracking early voting data from all 254 counties this cycle, but it only collected data from the top 15 most populous counties in 2016. 

Still, when looking at the data from the first eight days of early voting in the top five most populous counties in both cycles, turnout has increased by 375,540 in those counties -- an increase of about 20%. It's worth noting that those counties represent 42% of all registered voters. 

4 hr 44 min ago

Wife of New Jersey officer who died from Covid-19 says Biden called her last night

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

The wife of a New Jersey police officer who died from coronavirus said Joe Biden called her late last night and expressed empathy for her loss. 

“He called me, and he told me about his tragedies in his life, which I had already known about, and basically that no words that he could say would make a difference. He understood that. It was honestly just like talking to a friend,” Alice Roberts said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”

Roberts and the Democratic presidential nominee spoke for about 20 minutes around 11:30 p.m. ET, she said. 

“He’s a kind, caring guy, and that to me is a huge piece of what we need right now in the White House,” she said. 

She said that she wouldn’t want to hear from President Trump even if he called her. 

“He’s spoken in his actions and, you know, as they say, actions speak louder than words,” she said. 

“I don't feel that Trump has lost anything … We've lost an incredible amount and I think we just stand to lose so much more in the next four years if he is reelected,” she said during the interview.

Her husband, Charles Roberts, died of Covid-19 at 45 years old, leaving behind three children. Roberts said that she hopes the loss of her husband “can have some meaning and greater purpose.” 

“This world has lost a really excellent police officer. … I’ve lost a partner, I've lost a cook, I've lost the guy who made me laugh all the time,” Roberts said. 

“I just hope that his death can bring about some positive change in this country. And I want people to know we are a real family and we are really grieving, and this isn't fake news and it's not exaggerated,” she said. 

Watch:

4 hr 41 min ago

Trump isn’t expected to do formal debate prep

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump isn’t planning formal debate prep sessions ahead of his second encounter with Joe Biden on Thursday but is receiving advice to lower the temperature, people familiar with the matter said. 

Advisers have told Trump that Thursday’s debate could be his final chance to reverse negative impressions about his behavior among women and seniors. He’s been encouraged to appear less angry and even deploy some self-deprecating humor, which some of his advisers believe is when he is at his most likable, one person familiar with the matter said.

Trump has appeared somewhat receptive to the advice in meetings, and has said he may try to interrupt less. But he has maintained that he won’t hold back if he believes he’s being maligned or unfairly treated by the moderator.

But he is clearly heading into the debate in an agitated state of mind, feuding with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Lesley Stahl and telling reporters he is “running angry” in the final stretch. He has been upset at stories depicting his campaign as doomed, and in particular the notion of Republicans starting to distance themselves, believing he still has a good shot of winning.

That has left some aides without a good idea of what Thursday’s debate will really look like; heading into the first debate, few expected Trump to come off as angry as he did. There are also fears Trump will go too hard against Kristen Welker, the moderator, which could only further erode his standing with women.

Instead of mock debates, Trump is spending the days leading up to the event on the road campaigning and participating in interviews. He has said that schedule provides him adequate debate experience instead of the formal practice debates. A majority of the participants in his practice sessions in September contracted coronavirus.

3 hr 55 min ago

How Biden and Trump's campaign cash reserves compare in final stretch to Election Day

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

Getty Images
Getty Images

President Trump's campaign entered October with just $63.1 million in remaining cash reserves, new filings show, underscoring his financial vulnerabilities as Election Day fast approaches.

His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, had nearly three times that amount — more than $177 million — remaining in his war chest, highlighting how the former vice president's fundraising success in recent months left him with a substantial money advantage as the fall campaign got underway.

Trump's campaign burned through more money than it took in last month, spending more than $91 million on advertising alone, according to a report it filed Tuesday evening with the Federal Election Commission.

But the President's campaign has been outspent on television in recent weeks, as Biden has battered him on the airwaves, particularly in three swing states —Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- that helped Trump secure the White House four years ago.

One sign of the President's cash crunch: Over the weekend, he flew to deep-blue California for a high-dollar fundraising event that aides say brought in $11 million for his reelection.

Biden outraised Trump in both August and September and together with the Democratic Party committees started October with $432 million remaining in the bank. In all, Trump's political operation — including his joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee — was expected to report $251.4 million in available cash on hand.

But while the President can rely on the larger pool of Republican cash to fund his broader reelection push, including the ground campaign to turn out voters, his main campaign account generally handles advertising. Television stations must offer lower rates to candidates than to other political players, such as super PACs, so candidate money buys more ads.

Trump has trailed Biden in most polling. But Trump campaign officials insist they have sufficient funds to prevail, noting that Democrat Hillary Clinton outraised and outspent Trump in 2016 and still lost the presidency.

Read more here.

4 hr 11 min ago

"High probability" Trump will release 60 Minutes interview before it airs Sunday, White House says 

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Kaitlan Collins and Khalil Abdallah

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said there is a “high probability” that President Trump will release an interview he did with 60 Minutes before it airs Sunday, and accused journalist Lesley Stahl of acting “more like an opinion journalist.

“He didn't walk out,” Meadows told Fox Business on Wednesday. “I mean, the characterization of that – he spent over 45 minutes with Lesley Stahl. I've looked at every single minute of the interview and then some. We have tape of every single minute.”

“Listen,” he continued, “when you have a 60 Minutes reporter, they should be a reporter not an opinion journalist. And she came across more like an opinion journalist.”

Asked if the President would release the video before it’s scheduled to air Sunday, as he threatened to do on Twitter, Meadows said “there's a high probability.”

Later during a press gaggle, CNN’s Joe Johns also asked Meadows what happened during the interview, to which Meadows responded, “you’ll get to see it.”

Some background: According to multiple sources familiar with what happened, Trump abruptly ended a solo interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" Tuesday and did not return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence.

After camera crews set up at the White House on Monday, Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, according to two sources.

Trump walked out of the interview because he was frustrated with Stahl's line of questioning, one source said. Another person said the bulk of the interview was focused on coronavirus.

