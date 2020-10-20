A look at the electoral map reveals just how narrow President Trump's possible paths to the presidency are at this point. What Trump probably needs right now isn't some magical map, but rather a fundamental shift across the board to move the environment in his direction.

You can see this first by giving him the states he won four years ago by 1.2 points or greater. This includes a number of states where Trump is slightly trailing in the polling averages right now, like Iowa and Georgia, and also gives Trump states such as Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, where he won by less than 5 points four years ago. Trump is down by 3 to 4 points in the polls in all of those states at this point.

Were former vice president Joe Biden to win any of these states, Trump's chances begin to shrink very, very quickly.

But even if Trump won all of these states, he'd still be at only 260 electoral votes. Trump needs to somehow find more votes.

One potential path for Trump to win at least one of the Rust Belt (i.e. Great Lake) battleground states he won by less than a point in 2016. That is, win either Michigan (16 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) or Wisconsin (10 electoral votes).

A victory in any of these states gets him to at least 270 electoral votes.

Here's the problem: He's losing by a lot in all of these states right now. As CNN outlined on Sunday, Trump's down by 7 to 8 points in all of them to Biden.

An alternative path might be to try and win some of the electoral votes that went to Hillary Clinton in 2016. The two most likely suspects are Nevada and New Hampshire. Clinton won those by about 2 points or less last time around, and Trump has spent money on advertisements in both of those states.

If Trump won all the states where he won four years ago by 1.2 points or greater, Nevada and New Hampshire, he'd reach 270 electoral votes.

Again, the issue here is that the polls in neither Nevada nor New Hampshire are particularly close at this moment. Trump's not doing any better in either state than he is in the Great Lake battleground states. Biden's up by 7 points in Nevada and by double-digits in New Hampshire.

