President Trump, when asked whether he will try to interrupt Joe Biden less during Thursday’s debate said he “may do that” adding: “There’s a lot of people that say let him talk because he loses his train — he loses his mind frankly.”

Speaking on Fox and Friends this morning, President Trump would not get into specifics when asked if his debate prep strategy has changed after the first meeting between him and Biden but did say, “Actually the interesting thing is they said if you let him talk, he’ll lose his chain of thought because he’s gone-zo.”

Trump also criticized the Presidential Debate Commission and the announcement that his and Biden’s mics will be muted for a portion of the debate, saying “These are not good people. This commission — a lot of funny things go on with them.”

“I think the whole thing is crazy. This commission I’ve had problems with them four years ago where they stifled out my mic during my conversation with crooked Hillary. And you know they muted my mic… they did this to me already,” Trump said referring to an audio issue at a debate in 2016 that only effected Trump’s volume in the debate hall and not for the 84 million people who watched at home.

Trump also continued to falsely attack Thursday’s moderator Kristen Welker and claimed the debate is “so set up.”