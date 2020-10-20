Live TV
By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:58 a.m. ET, October 20, 2020
47 min ago

Wisconsin opens in-person voting today as Covid-19 cases hit record-breaking spike

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Casey Tolan, Caroline Kenny and Ellie Kaufman

The key presidential battleground of Wisconsin kicks off early voting today — just as the state is grappling with a record number of Covid-19 cases, a stark echo of the state's chaotic April primary in the midst of shelter-in-place restrictions.

That election went forward over Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' objections after the state Supreme Court rejected his effort to delay the primary due to coronavirus, and the US Supreme Court reversed a lower court allowing extra days for voters to return ballots by mail.

The resulting election was marred by widespread reports of problems with absentee ballots, a dire shortage of poll workers, lines that stretched for hours at some polling places and warnings that voting may have ended up spreading coronavirus.

State and local election officials said they've learned from the problems that hampered the primary and are better prepared for the November election. But the two-week early voting period begins Tuesday as the state's coronavirus case rates are setting records. Johns Hopkins University reported a record of 3,861 new cases on Friday, which beat the previous record of 3,743 set just a day earlier.

Even the deadline for the state's absentee ballots remains up in the air. A federal judge ruled last month that Wisconsin could tally mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrived up to six days later. But an appeals court panel blocked that decision this month, ruling in favor of the Republican-led Legislature, and Democratic groups have appealed to the Supreme Court.

Wisconsin was one of three Rust Belt states that gave Presiden Trump the White House in 2016, and he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have made the state a frequent campaign stop, including Trump's Saturday visit to Janesville.

Like other states, Wisconsin has seen a major influx of absentee ballots returned: As of Monday morning, Wisconsin voters had returned more than 863,000 absentee ballots, according to data from the state Elections Commission.

State and local election officials say they believe the steps they've taken will make for a smoother election this time around, including ramping up the number of poll workers in each county, keeping voters outside if possible and giving poll workers protective equipment and plexiglass barriers.

The Wisconsin Election Commission has focused on hiring poll workers for Election Day, and Meagan Wolfe, the commission's chief official, said last week the state was only about 180 workers short out of 30,000 needed.

Madison, the state's capital, has doubled the number of people to work the polls, signing up 6,000, compared with 3,000 in the last three presidential elections, said Maribeth Witzel-Behl, the city clerk.

CNN's Omar Jimenez is on the ground in Wisconsin speaking to voters:

1 hr 23 min ago

Over 3 million have requested to vote early in Michigan, state official says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

More than 3 million voters have requested to vote early in Michigan, according to the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

“This is extraordinary if you consider the fact that in November 2016, 4.7 million voters participated total in that entire election,” Benson told CNN. “We are on track to see record turnout in Michigan just like so many states around the country, and that’s a great thing for democracy.”

Benson also issued a directive to ban openly carrying guns at polling places on Election Day. This has been met with criticism and in response, she cited the federal law and state law that deems it illegal to intimidate or harass voters at the polls.

“Open carrying a firearm into a polling place or in a voting area is something that very clearly can be intimidating to voters,” she said.

“My job as the state’s chief election officer is simply to ensure that every voter is protected. That's exactly what we're doing here, issuing a very narrowly-tailored regulation to ensure that the open carry of firearms to polling places, which can be intimidating or potentially threatening or harassing for voters, is simply not appropriate and not allowed,” she added.

Watch:

41 min ago

White House claims muted mics at debate will lead to "disasters" for Biden

From CNN's Allie Malloy 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not stop to gaggle with reporters at the White House but did appear on Fox Business moments ago where she discussed the upcoming debate, and the Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania mail-in-ballots. 

McEnany struck a similar line to the President this morning on the debate commission announcing they will be muting mics: “He’s going to go with it but the President wants a chance to hold Joe Biden accountable. The one upside of the muted mics is Joe Biden will be forced to speak more than 30 seconds and he will inevitably walk himself into a few disasters.”

McEnany also said Trump will still be discussing foreign policy — regardless of the debate topics and claimed Trump “ensured that foreign policy would be a topic in the debate when he made Middle East peace not just once, but twice.” 

The press secretary did not make extensive comments on the Supreme Court decision other than calling it chaotic and falsely tying it to universal mail-in voting. 

Finally, she remained optimistic of Trump’s reelection chances and attacked Joe Biden for staying off the campaign trail this week until Thursday’s debate.

1 hr 26 min ago

More than 339,000 Floridians cast their ballots on first day of in-person voting

From CNN's Curt Devine

More than 339,000 Floridians cast their ballots in-person on Monday, the first day of early-in person voting in the state, according to data from the Florida Department of State, contributing to a record number of overall ballots cast.

The data show about 3,800 more registered Republicans than Democrats voted in-person, though about 50,000 voters with no party affiliation also cast their ballots in-person Monday. 

Fifty-two of the Florida’s 67 counties began in-person voting Monday. 

Some context: At this point in the 2016 cycle, 1,602,419 total ballots had been cast. As of Tuesday morning, the state was just shy of 3 million ballots cast. 

There have been more than 32 million ballots cast in the 46 states and DC that are reporting data, according to information from CNN, Edison and Catalist.

1 hr 22 min ago

Trump's last in-person meeting with Fauci was in August

From CNN's Jim Acosta

President Trump’s last in-person meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci was more than two months ago on Aug. 11 for an Oval Office session on vaccine development, a source familiar with the matter said.

The meeting delved into a range of other topics besides the vaccine as Trump repeatedly changed the subject to bring up other topics on his mind, the source added. Moncef Slaoui and Dr. Deborah Birx were among the top officials also at the meeting.

Trump has not spent much time speaking with the entire coronavirus task force in recent months, the source continued, as the President now prefers to receive updates from Dr. Scott Atlas.

Sources familiar with task force business have told CNN that Trump’s preference to receive information from Atlas, who espouses widely discredited views on Covid-19, has alarmed other members of the task force, including Birx.  

1 hr 57 min ago

Road to 270: Why Trump's path to the White House is narrow

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

A look at the electoral map reveals just how narrow President Trump's possible paths to the presidency are at this point. What Trump probably needs right now isn't some magical map, but rather a fundamental shift across the board to move the environment in his direction.

You can see this first by giving him the states he won four years ago by 1.2 points or greater. This includes a number of states where Trump is slightly trailing in the polling averages right now, like Iowa and Georgia, and also gives Trump states such as Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, where he won by less than 5 points four years ago. Trump is down by 3 to 4 points in the polls in all of those states at this point.

Were former vice president Joe Biden to win any of these states, Trump's chances begin to shrink very, very quickly.

But even if Trump won all of these states, he'd still be at only 260 electoral votes. Trump needs to somehow find more votes.

One potential path for Trump to win at least one of the Rust Belt (i.e. Great Lake) battleground states he won by less than a point in 2016. That is, win either Michigan (16 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) or Wisconsin (10 electoral votes).

A victory in any of these states gets him to at least 270 electoral votes.

Here's the problem: He's losing by a lot in all of these states right now. As CNN outlined on Sunday, Trump's down by 7 to 8 points in all of them to Biden.

An alternative path might be to try and win some of the electoral votes that went to Hillary Clinton in 2016. The two most likely suspects are Nevada and New Hampshire. Clinton won those by about 2 points or less last time around, and Trump has spent money on advertisements in both of those states.

If Trump won all the states where he won four years ago by 1.2 points or greater, Nevada and New Hampshire, he'd reach 270 electoral votes.

Again, the issue here is that the polls in neither Nevada nor New Hampshire are particularly close at this moment. Trump's not doing any better in either state than he is in the Great Lake battleground states. Biden's up by 7 points in Nevada and by double-digits in New Hampshire.

Read the full analysis here.

2 hr 16 min ago

Where Biden and Trump stand in CNN's latest poll of polls

Election Day is only two weeks away. The CNN Poll of Polls tracks the average poll result in the race for president between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The poll of polls includes the most recent polls which meet CNN’s standards for reporting and which measure the views of registered or likely voters.

The poll of polls does not have a margin of sampling error.

Here's the latest polling average as of Oct. 20:

2 hr 46 min ago

Trump calls SCOTUS Pennsylvania mail-in ballot ruling "ridiculous" and "very strange"

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Trump called yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling on mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania “ridiculous” and “very strange” in an interview on Fox and Friends Tuesday.

“We got a ruling yesterday that was ridiculous- where they can count ballots after the election’s over. What kind of a thing? So we’re gonna wait until after November 3rd and start announcing states? It’s crazy,” Trump said of the ruling. 

More on the ruling: On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots in the critical state of Pennsylvania will be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day even if they do not have a legible postmark.

The ruling is a loss for state Republicans who sought to require that only ballots received by Election Day be counted.

The order could also set the tone for other pre-election challenges and highlights the fact that once again, Chief Justice John Roberts has moved left to side with his liberal colleagues in an area where he has a very conservative record.

It also comes just two weeks before Election Day and intensifies the Supreme Court confirmation battle over Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who could well prove to be a deciding vote on election night challenges.

“We got a strange ruling from the Supreme Court. Very strange,” Trump added.

3 hr 1 min ago

Why early vote trends can't tell you who will win the presidency

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

People in Chattanooga, Tennessee, wait to vote on October 14. C.B. Schmelter/The Chattanooga Times Free Press/AP

ou'vu've seen the pictures of early voting lines out the door. You may have read the stats of the high number of voters requesting absentee ballots. All of this is certainly consistent with the long standing belief of record turnout in 2020.

Still, you should be very careful trying to translate early and absentee voting statistics into trying to understand whether President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden is going to win the presidential race.

We know from the polls that a record number of people will probably be casting a ballot before Election Day this year.

The problem is that the same polls indicate that there will be a massive difference between the percentage of Biden and Trump supporters who will vote early. Biden supporters are much likely to cast an early ballot.

We see this well in an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted late last month. Biden was ahead of Trump by 36 points among those voting before Election Day, while Trump was up by 19 points among those who said they'd vote on Election Day.

The issue is that we really don't know the extent to which the early vote will be more Democratic-leaning than the overall tally. There's no history of early voting during a pandemic. Moreover, just because we know the party affiliation of the voters returning ballots in some states doesn't mean we know they're voting for.

And indeed, nothing we're witnessing in the early vote so far suggests that the polls are off. Democrats are voting early at a much higher level than Republicans.

And remember: A vote cast on Election Day is worth the exact same as a vote cast early.

Democrats learned that the hard way back in 2016. In a year in which the partisan split between early and Election Day voters was much smaller, Hillary Clinton won voters who cast their ballots before Election Day in two pivotal battlegrounds: Florida and North Carolina.

I can recall a lot of Democrats were giddy that more registered Democrats had voted early in Florida. But it was Trump who won overwhelmingly with Election Day voters and carried both states.

You could see how a similar situation might unfold in Florida this year. A lot more Democrats are voting early in Florida than Republicans, while Republicans seem to want to wait in the Sunshine State.

Read the full analysis here.