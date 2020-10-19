Live TV
By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:06 a.m. ET, October 19, 2020
1 min ago

Trump and Biden's final presidential debate is Thursday. Here are the topics they will be grilled on.

From CNN's Dan Merica and Kate Sullivan

The Commission on Presidential Debates released the topics for the final presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that will take place Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The debate will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks.

The six topics are:

  • "Fighting COVID-19"
  • "American Families"
  • "Race in America"
  • "Climate Change"
  • "National Security"
  • "Leadership"

The format is the same as the first debate: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, opens each segment with a question. Welker will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic.

In Friday's announcement, the commission did not explain any further rule changes for the final contest, something it said it would do after the first debate between the presidential candidates devolved into a chaotic affair with the President flouting the rules and repeatedly interrupting the former vice president. 

Remember: Trump and Biden were supposed to debate last Thursday, but that debate was canceled after Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate. The commission changed the format to a virtual debate due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month, which left him hospitalized for three days.

Both candidates instead participated in town halls on the night the debate was originally scheduled to take place. Biden appeared on ABC for an hour and a half town hall, and Trump appeared on NBC for an hour-long town hall.

13 min ago

Here's where early voting opens this week

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

More than 27 million ballots have already been cast, according to a survey of election officials by CNN, Edison Research, and Catalist.

Voters in the 45 states and the District of Columbia that make pre-Election Day data available are already setting records. The ballots cast so far represent almost 20% of the more than 136 million total ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Some of the voter information comes from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving new insights into who is voting before November.

Attention shifts to Florida on Monday, when some early polling locations open across the state — including in critical counties like Broward, Duval, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. It's pretty clear that President Donald Trump has very few paths to the White House without winning the state. It's possible, but it isn't really realistic. (Build your own electoral map here.)

In Wisconsin, early voting begins on Tuesday. The state played a central role in Trump's victory in 2016, with rural and working class voters leading the rejection of Democrats throughout the Upper Midwest. Four years later, however, the state remains a key battleground, but one where Trump is trailing in the most recent polls.

Here's the full rundown of where voting expands across the country in the coming days, plus some deadlines:

Monday

  • Early voting begins in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho and North Dakota.
  • Drop boxes open to accept mail ballots for the general election and Voter Services and Polling Centers open in Colorado.
  • Early voting begins in some Florida counties, including Broward, Miami-Dade, Duval and Palm Beach.

Tuesday

  • Deadline to apply for mail/absentee ballot in Maryland, Nevada and New Mexico.
  • Early voting begins in Hawaii, Louisiana, Utah and Wisconsin.

Wednesday

  • Deadline to apply for mail/absentee ballot in Missouri (request by mail).
  • Early voting begins in West Virginia.

Thursday

  • Deadline to apply for mail/absentee ballot in Indiana.

Friday

  • Deadline to apply for mail/absentee ballot in Arizona, Idaho, Nebraska (ballot by mail), New Jersey, Virginia (ballot by mail), Texas and Utah.

Visit CNN's Voter Guide to learn about registration deadlines and local voter resources.