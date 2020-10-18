Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden arrives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on October 18, in Morrisville, North Carolina. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Campaigning in Durham, North Carolina, today, Joe Biden spoke for about 20 minutes, delivering his generic stump speech at a drive-in style rally.

Introduced by Duke Women’s Basketball Coach Kara Lawson, Biden said that his campaign is both “working hard and competing.”

Noting that he’d spoken with Reps. G. K. Butterfield and David Price, Biden said, “They can tell you we're doing both: We’re working hard and we're competing like we never did before because so much is at stake for this nation. The very soul of the nation is at stake. Folks, as my coach used to say in college, it’s go-time. It’s the most important election in our lifetimes.”

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham — who is running to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis — did not speak, nor did he appear at the event, per the list provided by pool, but Biden did encourage everyone to vote Democrat in down-ballot races.

“Go vote today and don't just vote for me and Senator Harris,” he said. “You've got a Governor's race and a Senate race. A record number of black women on the ballot, Congress and Lt. Governor, Labor Commissioner and the courts. Folks they’re ready to deliver for North Carolina families. So vote, vote. It’s time.”

The Democratic nominee slammed the Supreme Court hearings and the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

“In the middle of this pandemic, why do Republicans have the time to hold a hearing of the Supreme Court instead of addressing the significant economic needs of local communities? I'll tell you why. For real. It's about wiping Obamacare off the books, that's what it's about,” he said.

He implored attendees to get out and make their voices heard as soon as possible. “We got to keep the incredible momentum going. We can't let up, you can vote early in person until the 31st, but don't wait.”