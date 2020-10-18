Harris is expected to resume travel Monday to Florida.
4 hr 6 min ago
Michigan officials push back after Trump tells supporters they're "like, in charge of the ballot stuff"
From CNN's Nicky Robertson
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are hitting back after President Trump told supporters Saturday night to “be careful” because the governor and attorney general are “like, in charge of the ballot stuff.”
Trump, at his campaign rally in Muskegon, Michigan Saturday night said, “Be careful of her and her attorney general because you know they're like, in charge of the ballot stuff, right? So how the hell do I put my political and our country's political life in the hands of a pure partisan like that? Right? So you've got to watch it. Watch those ballots. Watch what's going on. You're more important and law enforcement is watching. Okay, they're watching.”
Nessel then tweeted, “1) In nearly every state of the union, including Michigan, the Secretary of State is “like in charge of the ballot stuff.” 2) I AM law enforcement. And you can bet our election will be safe and the vote will be protected.”
Benson today tweeted, “Hi, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson here. I’m like, in charge of the ballot stuff. Along with 1600 clerks. We work to ensure that every voter can trust that their vote will count. Judging from the fact that 1.5mil+ have already voted, I’d say we’re doing a good job.”
4 hr 41 min ago
Georgia continues to see record early voting
From CNN’s Jason Morris, Natasha Chen, and Lindsay Benson in Atlanta
Early in-person voting in Georgia continues to set new records, as Georgians cast ballots during their first weekend of early voting across the state.
As of noon Sunday, there were a total of 1,451,131 ballots cast.
That’s up 152% from 2016 when 578,147 ballots were cast during the same period.
5 hr 1 min ago
President Trump arrives in California
From CNN's Aaron Pellish
President Trump has landed in Santa Ana, California, ahead of a closed-press fundraiser scheduled to take place at a private residence in Newport Beach soon.
Later today, Trump will hold a rally in Nevada.
5 hr 23 min ago
Biden: "Vote, vote. It's time."
From CNN’s Sarah Mucha
Campaigning in Durham, North Carolina, today, Joe Biden spoke for about 20 minutes, delivering his generic stump speech at a drive-in style rally.
Introduced by Duke Women’s Basketball Coach Kara Lawson, Biden said that his campaign is both “working hard and competing.”
Noting that he’d spoken with Reps. G. K. Butterfield and David Price, Biden said, “They can tell you we're doing both: We’re working hard and we're competing like we never did before because so much is at stake for this nation. The very soul of the nation is at stake. Folks, as my coach used to say in college, it’s go-time. It’s the most important election in our lifetimes.”
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham — who is running to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis — did not speak, nor did he appear at the event, per the list provided by pool, but Biden did encourage everyone to vote Democrat in down-ballot races.
“Go vote today and don't just vote for me and Senator Harris,” he said. “You've got a Governor's race and a Senate race. A record number of black women on the ballot, Congress and Lt. Governor, Labor Commissioner and the courts. Folks they’re ready to deliver for North Carolina families. So vote, vote. It’s time.”
The Democratic nominee slammed the Supreme Court hearings and the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.
“In the middle of this pandemic, why do Republicans have the time to hold a hearing of the Supreme Court instead of addressing the significant economic needs of local communities? I'll tell you why. For real. It's about wiping Obamacare off the books, that's what it's about,” he said.
He implored attendees to get out and make their voices heard as soon as possible. “We got to keep the incredible momentum going. We can't let up, you can vote early in person until the 31st, but don't wait.”
5 hr 55 min ago
Biden is speaking in North Carolina
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden just took the stage in Durham, North Carolina, at a voter mobilization event. He's expected to urge North Carolinians to “make their plan to vote early during the state’s in-person early voting period.”
Early Voting began in the Tar Heel State this past Thursday and will go through October 31.
Cars began to file in for the drive-in event earlier this afternoon. The pre-show program included some speeches from organizers and several Biden campaign videos.
6 hr 13 min ago
Trump to congregation at church service: "Get out there" on Election Day
From CNN's Daniella Mora
President Trump briefly addressed the congregation before leaving the service at the International Church of Las Vegas this morning.
“I go to many churches, and I love going to churches,” Trump said. However, he rarely has gone to church services during his presidency.
He then used the occasion of a church service to campaign for re-election.
“We are telling you you better get out because we have a group on the other side that doesn’t agree with us and you understand that, and we happen to be right. So get out there on Nov. 3 or sooner," Trump said.
6 hr 33 min ago
Few masks and no social distancing at church service Trump attended
From CNN's Alison Main and Kevin Liptak
President Trump attended service this morning at the International Church of Las Vegas.
Most of the congregation did not wearing masks and definitely did not socially distance. In fact, a group of parishioners came to the front of the church jammed next to each other to take pictures of the President.
During the service, Trump was seated near the front of the church alongside Hope Hicks.
At one point, the pastors were speaking directly to Trump, saying he is coming for a “second wind” and a re-filling of the Holy Spirit.
“There is an army, and we will take this to the end,” one of the pastors said.