Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

The latest on the 2020 election

By Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:09 a.m. ET, October 18, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Here's what's on Biden's schedule today

With 16 days until the Election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Durham, North Carolina for voter mobilization event this afternoon.

This is the last weekend before Biden and President Trump face off for their final debate on Thursday night.

13 min ago

Trump calls the next debate moderator "unfair" 

From Nicky Robertson and Nikki Carvajal

President Trump is already casting doubt on the fairness of the final presidential debate, downplaying expectations for his performance by attacking moderator NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker at a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, last night.

“I have known her for a long time, she is very unfair,” Trump told his supporters.

The next and final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, in Nashville, Tennessee. 

He also again criticized NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the “Today Show,” after she hosted the town hall with him on Thursday. “She was sort of jumping out of her seat,” he said not explaining what he meant.

A NBC spokesperson did not have any comment on the President’s comments. The spokesperson pointed out when Welker was named co-anchor of “Weekend Today” the President said NBC had “…made a very wise decision.”

NBC also pointed to a number of stories which had positive reviews of how she handled the event.

24 min ago

Trump and Biden's final presidential debate is on Thursday. Here are the topics they will be grilled on.

From CNN's Dan Merica and Kate Sullivan

The Commission on Presidential Debates has released the topics for the final presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that will take place next Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The debate will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks.

The six topics are:

  • "Fighting COVID-19"
  • "American Families"
  • "Race in America"
  • "Climate Change"
  • "National Security"
  • "Leadership"

The format is the same as the first debate: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, opens each segment with a question. Welker will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic.

In Friday's announcement, the commission did not explain any further rule changes for the final contest, something it said it would do after the first debate between the presidential candidates devolved into a chaotic affair with the President flouting the rules and repeatedly interrupting the former vice president. 

Remember: Trump and Biden were supposed to debate last Thursday, but that debate was canceled after Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate. The commission changed the format to a virtual debate due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month, which left him hospitalized for three days.

Both candidates instead participated in town halls on the night the debate was originally scheduled to take place. Biden appeared on ABC for an hour and a half town hall, and Trump appeared on NBC for an hour-long town hall.