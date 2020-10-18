President Trump is already casting doubt on the fairness of the final presidential debate, downplaying expectations for his performance by attacking moderator NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker at a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, last night.

“I have known her for a long time, she is very unfair,” Trump told his supporters.

The next and final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, in Nashville, Tennessee.

He also again criticized NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the “Today Show,” after she hosted the town hall with him on Thursday. “She was sort of jumping out of her seat,” he said not explaining what he meant.

A NBC spokesperson did not have any comment on the President’s comments. The spokesperson pointed out when Welker was named co-anchor of “Weekend Today” the President said NBC had “…made a very wise decision.”

NBC also pointed to a number of stories which had positive reviews of how she handled the event.