Few masks and no social distancing at church service Trump attended

President Trump attended service this morning at the International Church of Las Vegas.

Most of the congregation did not wearing masks and definitely did not socially distance. In fact, a group of parishioners came to the front of the church jammed next to each other to take pictures of the President.

During the service, Trump was seated near the front of the church alongside Hope Hicks.

At one point, the pastors were speaking directly to Trump, saying he is coming for a “second wind” and a re-filling of the Holy Spirit.

“There is an army, and we will take this to the end,” one of the pastors said.