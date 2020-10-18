Trump and Biden's final presidential debate is on Thursday. Here are the topics they will be grilled on.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has released the topics for the final presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that will take place next Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The debate will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks.

The six topics are:

"Fighting COVID-19"

"American Families"

"Race in America"

"Climate Change"

"National Security"

"Leadership"

The format is the same as the first debate: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, opens each segment with a question. Welker will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic.

In Friday's announcement, the commission did not explain any further rule changes for the final contest, something it said it would do after the first debate between the presidential candidates devolved into a chaotic affair with the President flouting the rules and repeatedly interrupting the former vice president.

Remember: Trump and Biden were supposed to debate last Thursday, but that debate was canceled after Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate. The commission changed the format to a virtual debate due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month, which left him hospitalized for three days.

Both candidates instead participated in town halls on the night the debate was originally scheduled to take place. Biden appeared on ABC for an hour and a half town hall, and Trump appeared on NBC for an hour-long town hall.