Minnesota traces outbreak of 20 Covid-19 cases to September Trump rally events

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Great American Comeback" rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The Minnesota Department of Health said it has so far traced 20 cases of Covid-19 back to a rally held by President Trump in Bemidji last month, or to related events.

Of the 20 cases, 16 are among people who attended the rally, including two who are now hospitalized. Four people said they participated in counter-protests that same day, the state department of health told CNN. The state is describing it as an “outbreak.”

The rally took place on Sept. 18 in an airplane hangar. According to a CNN producer who attended the event, at least 2,000 people were in attendance.

The state has traced another eight cases to other campaign events held throughout the state. One case has been linked to a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sept. 18 in Duluth. Three cases have been linked to a Vice President Mike Pence’s speech in Minneapolis on Sept. 24. Another three cases have been traced to attendants of a Trump rally in Duluth on Sept. 30 and one more case linked to an event featuring a speech by Eric Trump in Becker, Minnesota, on Oct. 1.

The state has a tracked a total of 28 Covid-19 positive cases to various campaign events in the last few weeks.

“We determined this through contact tracing case interviews,” Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health, told CNN previously. Ehresmann noted that it’s not possible to reach everyone who might have been infected because people may not remember or they may not be willing to say where they were.