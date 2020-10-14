A voter fills out her ballot on the first day of early voting in Leesburg, Virginia, on September 18. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

A federal judge in Virginia said Wednesday morning he will reopen voter registration there until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday after a computer outage took down the system on Tuesday, the deadline to register.

Judge John Gibney Jr. said the order would extend both online registration and in-person registration.

The state board of elections and department of elections supported the petition filed by the New Virginia Majority Education Fund and other groups.

“If we have problems with local registrars who decide that this order does not require them to allow additional registration, you have my phone,” he told the parties. “I will give them a suggestion.”

The computer outage was caused when a construction crew hit a fiber data line during their work.

One of the takeaways from this lawsuit, Gibney said, is that crews ought to call ahead to utility companies before digging.

