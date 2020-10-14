Biden campaign releases ad featuring George Floyd's sister

Biden campaign

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released a new ad on Wednesday featuring Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, who describes Biden as “the change that we need” and encourages people to vote.

In the 30-second spot titled “Change,” Bridgett Floyd recalls how Biden reached out to her family after her brother died in late May at the hands of a Minneapolis officer who knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes..

“He was there to listen, he was very sincere,” Floyd said of Biden.

She then addresses the importance of voting saying, “Your vote does matter — that one vote makes a difference.”

George Floyd’s death – which was captured on video — sparked national outrage and led to protests calling for racial justice nationwide and across the world.

In June, Biden traveled to Houston to offer condolences to Floyd’s family. The Democratic nominee also taped a video message for Floyd’s funeral service saying that US cannot “again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul."

The ad, which is part of a larger effort from the Biden campaign to court Black voters, comes on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday.

Biden also recognized the significance of the day in a tweet saying that Floyd “should be alive to celebrate it.”

“I made a promise to his family that I won’t let him become just another hashtag — and I’ll work every day as president to keep that promise,” the tweet read.