Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, on Tuesday October 13. Carolyn Kaster/AP

At his second Florida stop of the day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke at a drive-in voter mobilization event in Miramar against a tropical bright blue backdrop that read, “Florida for Biden Harris.”

Biden declared that if he wins Florida, “it’s all over.”

“No matter whether it's your first vote or many beyond that, this is the most important election of our lifetimes. And you can make all the difference. Here in Florida, you can determine the outcome of this election,” he said to drum up enthusiasm as he kicked off his remarks. “We win Florida and it's all over,” Biden added.

The former vice president spoke about Trump's leadership, arguing that he will be a different kind of leader, who heals and unites.

"We need American leadership to seek out, to de-escalate tensions, to open the lines of communication, to bring us together. Look ladies and gentlemen it's time for a president to heal, heal, to hope, as president I'll do precisely what I'll do," he said.

On the economy, Biden specifically spoke about women who have lost their jobs in the middle of the pandemic.

"It's also about jobs, good paying jobs, financial stability. Families of color building wealth and passing it down, that's how we deliver equality in inequity," Biden said.

"For example, more and more women are dropping out of the workforce in this recession, whether in the city or out in the suburbs. We have a plan to deal with this pandemic responsibly,” he continued. “Tracing, testing, masking, not politicizing race or vaccines. Look, we have to get vaccines not politicize it, and we have to plan for safe and equitable distribution.”

“You elected me and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and I’m asking for your trust and support in 2020 with Kamala Harris,” he told the Floridians. "You are the American people and you will decide our future, not Trump."