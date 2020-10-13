Joe Biden’s campaign is out with a new Spanish-language television ad in Texas as the campaign seeks to further court Latino voters in the Lone Star State.

The push comes as Jill Biden is set to visit Texas today on the first day of early voting in the state. Her trip includes a campaign stop in El Paso, a Texas border town with a significant Hispanic population, where she will appear with former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Rep. Veronica Escobar.

The ad, titled “Somos Alguien,” is similar to a spot released in seven battleground states last month. It criticizes President Donald Trump’s attempts to undo the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the pandemic and highlights his suggestion that coronavirus “affects virtually nobody.”

“Incredible,” a narrator says in Spanish before noting the number of Latinos who have died from the virus. “42,000 lives aren’t nobody. We are grandfathers, grandmothers, uncles, entire families. We are someone, and we’ll prove it.”

The thirty-second spot ends with a graphic encouraging Texans to vote during the state’s early voting period from October 13 to October 30. The ad will run in the Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo and San Antonio markets, a campaign official said. The campaign would not detail how much money is behind the new ads, but it has previously announced a $280 million paid media campaign across the country for the fall months.

Recent polls have shown the presidential race in Texas may be competitive four years after Donald Trump won the state by 9 points. In 2016, Latinos made up roughly a quarter of Texas voters – a demographic Hillary Clinton won despite losing the state overall and one with which the Biden campaign hopes to improve its standing.

After a few months of massive fundraising hauls, the Biden campaign has started to spend some money in radio and television advertisements in Texas in recent weeks, though the Texas investments significantly lags behind what the campaign has poured into advertising in traditional battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania.