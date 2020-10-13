This Georgia county's election office is experiencing an 8-hour early voting wait time

People wait in line to vote on Tuesday, October 13 in Gwinnett, Georgia. WSB

There is currently an eight-hour wait time at Gwinnett County's early voting location in their elections office headquarters, county spokesperson Joe Sorenson told CNN.

Yesterday, there were 8,703 votes cast in the county on the first day of early voting, compared with 1,490 votes cast in the county on the first day of early voting in 2016.

Election staff at the elections office headquarters say they saw people already lined up to vote when they arrived at 6 a.m.

Voting at the location started at 8 a.m., while other locations in the county started an hour earlier at 7 a.m. Wait times at other locations in Gwinnett range between 45 minutes to three hours right now.

On its first day of early voting, Georgia saw record in-person turnout.

In-person turnout for the November election surged more than 40% above the previous record set on the first day of in-person voting ahead of the 2016 November elections, according to a news release from Georgia’s Secretary of State.