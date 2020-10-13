This Georgia county's election office is experiencing an 8-hour early voting wait time

Snapchat endorsed Proposition 18, a ballot initiative in California that would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections in the state as long as they'll turn 18 by the general election.
The endorsement, first reported Tuesday by Politico Playbook CA, came officially from Snap Inc, Snapchat's parent company.
“I’m thrilled to lend Snap’s support to Proposition 18,” Snap CEO and cofounder Evan Spiegel wrote in a letter to the Yes on 18 campaign last week.
“Given our own civic engagement work to empower the next generation of voters, we are grateful for the chance to support your efforts," Spiegel said.
Snapchat has pushed youth voter engagement initiatives and helped register more than 1.2 million eligible voters so far this year with their in-app voter registration tool.
The popular social media platform has maintained a commitment to helping young people learn about the role they can play in democracy since ahead of the 2016 election.
"We want to do everything we can to help make voting more accessible for all groups who have been historically disenfranchised," Rachel Racusen, spokesperson for Snap told CNN in August, noting the platform's reach among 18-29-year-olds.
According to Snapchat, between 300,000 and 500,000 Snapchatters turn 18 each month and its Prop 18 endorsement is the latest step in a string of civic-minded initiatives.
“We believe deeply in the potential of young people to drive positive change,” Spiegel added in his letter to Prop 18. “The future we build today is the reality that we all will live with for decades to come.
Proposition 18 has been endorsed by California officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and Assemblymembers Evan Low and Kevin Mullin.
Supporters also include the California Democratic Party, California College Democrats, California High School Democrats, California Young Democrats, Generation Citizen, the California Labor Federation, the California League of Conservation Voters, Equality California, the League of Women Voters, Courage California and Power California.