Early voting begins in Texas with long lines in some locations

Voters line up outside of the Southpark Meadows Mega-Center on the first day of early voting in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, October 13. Mario Cantu/CSM/Shutterstock

Early voting began in Texas on Tuesday, with thousands of voters casting their ballots as some locations saw long wait times.

In Harris County, which includes Houston, 50,000 votes were cast by noon local time, according to a tweet from the county clerk, Chris Hollins.

Wait times exceeded 40 minutes in several locations in the county, including the Rice University Football Stadium located in Houston.

In total, 122 early voting locations are open in the Houston-metro area, according to the county clerk's website.

In Tarrant County, which includes Fort Worth and makes up a large part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, 22,803 votes have been cast as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to the Tarrant County Elections Administration.

Wait times in the county are currently showing five locations with wait times of more than 60 minutes and two with wait times between 30 and 44 minutes.