White House says Trump campaign ramping up to do "multiple rallies a day"

President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport on October 12 in Sanford, Florida. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is "having a blast, he's feeling great," as he returns to the campaign trail less than two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19, deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern claimed Tuesday.

"He's well above the length of time that the CDC recommends, and his doctors have cleared him," Morgenstern told Fox Business. "He's certainly not a risk of transmission of the virus, and he's tested negative now, his doctors put that out as well."

Morgenstern said the campaign is ramping up to do "multiple rallies a day."

"As we saw from last night he's got his dance moves ready to go in every swing state from now until the election," he added with a laugh, referring to a moment during last night's rally in Florida when Trump started dancing.

Despite the White House's positive spin on the messaging around Trump's health, the press office continues to ignore specific questions on his condition.

Speaking to reporters very briefly after his appearance on Fox Business, CNN's Kaitlan Collins tried to ask Morgenstern about the President's testing schedule and why the medical team couldn't say the last time Trump tested negative for Covid before his diagnosis.

"I'm not going to get into that," Morgenstern said, cutting off the question, "I gotta head in." He walked towards the West Wing, ignoring further questions.