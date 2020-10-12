The latest on the 2020 election

Early voting delayed for about an hour at State Farm arena in Atlanta
From CNN's Nick Valencia and Jason Morris
Voting at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, was delayed for about an hour after what appeared to be a technical glitch with the poll pads that are being used to cast votes.
Steve Koonin, President CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, told CNN, “I am very upset that we were put into this position, that’s why we required people on site and I’m glad to say it got resolved quickly.”
Some context: Today is the first day for early voting in Georgia. State Farm Arena is being used as a voting supersite to accommodate large numbers of voters. Many arenas around the country are being used as voting sites this year to help maintain social distancing during the pandemic.
Koonin said 60 poll pads needed to be rebooted.
“The cards were being rejected by the machine. When a few voters put their cards in, and they were rejected," he said, adding that voting has since resumed.
“We are playing catch up,” Koonin said.
CNN has reached out to Fulton County and the Georgia Secretary of State for comment.
27 min ago
White House and Trump team push to reschedule in-person debate
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc
President Trump's reelection campaign and the White House are pushing for an in-person presidential debate after Trump — who has repeatedly flouted best public health practices since his Covid-19 diagnosis — declined last week to participate in a virtual format.
The latest effort from senior campaign surrogates and West Wing staff on Sunday comes after the White House physician cleared Trump to resume public activity, but declined to say when the President's last negative test took place.
"The President is ready to debate and his doctors have cleared him for participating in public engagements," White House deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern told reporters at the White House Sunday. "They've said he's no longer a risk for transmission so it would be nice if the commission would get the debate back on the schedule."
With the backing of their health advisers, the commission had announced Thursday morning that — because Trump had recently tested positive for Covid-19 — the debate that was scheduled for Miami would be held virtually, with the two candidates appearing from remote locations.
Trump swiftly rejected that plan, saying he would not show up and setting off a series of events that put the future of all general election debates into question.
The last-minute push for an in-person debate reflects the mounting risk of Trump's decision to walk away from the virtual debate at a time when his campaign is trailing in national polls and in a number of key swing states with less than four weeks to go until Election Day.
Ahead of Barrett's hearing today, Trump campaign promotes court-packing messaging to surrogates
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The Trump campaign on Sunday held a call with grassroots surrogates to further its Joe Biden court-packing messaging ahead of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings, further showing that it is an issue the campaign believes is key to resonating with conservative voters considering casting a ballot for Biden.
The campaign invited CNN to join the call.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who will participate in this week's hearings, said court packing is an issue that comes up frequently when she speaks with her constituents and encouraged surrogates listening to the call to "highlight this issue" during media appearances.
Democrats, she suggested, "are talking about a partisan takeover and overthrow of one of our three branches of government."
Trump deputy campaign manager Justin Clark claimed Biden's unwillingness to directly answer the court packing question in recent days shows he wants to "pack the Supreme Court with left wing radicals and hijack our Constitution."
The campaign seized on comments from Biden Saturday, who briefly said voters "didn't deserve to know" an answer to the court packing question.
"Let that sink in for a minute, you have a former Vice President, and a major party nominee for president, who wouldn't say whether he is opposed to or supports a radical overhaul of our constitutional structure that has existed in this country, in the same form of nine supreme court justices for over 150 years," Clark said.
Blackburn provided some talking points regarding President Trump's Supreme Court nomination just weeks to the general election: "The people did speak. They spoke in 2016 when they elected President Trump, and he has done his constitutional duty of making a selection."
Clark also, at one point, suggested that Sen. Kamala Harris is "driving the bus on court packing and the size of the Supreme Court," and not Biden.
35 min ago
More than 7 million general election ballots have been cast so far
From CNN's Adam Levy, Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark
More than 7.3 million Americans have already voted in the general election, according to a CNN and Edison Research survey of election officials in 36 states reporting voting data.
More than 4.3 million of those votes come from 12 of CNN's most competitively ranked states. And Democrats lead Republicans in all six of those states reporting returns by party.
This data does not predict the outcome of any race, as polling around the country shows Republicans strongly prefer to vote in-person on Election Day rather than early.
The information contains insights and details about who is voting ahead of November 3.
While the returns represent a small fraction of the expected number of ballots to be cast in 2020 — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton received about 130 million votes combined four years ago — some states have reported that the numbers of ballot requests and returns have already set records.
Ballot requests in 38 states, whether by mail or through some form of in-person early voting, surpassed 35 million this week.
Pre-Election Day ballots cast across the country are expected to rise quickly as the country moves closer to the November 3 election. By the end of the week, the ballots will be available in all 50 states and Washington, DC.
Here's a look at data from two critical states:
State snapshot: Iowa — "More than 700,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, surpassing the state record for absentee requests in an election," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted this week. "The previous high was more than 693,000, set in 2016."
State snapshot: Ohio — Ohio's almost 2.2 million ballot requests have practically doubled the early October 2016 requests. The state received more than 158,000 requests in one week, Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office said this week.
CNN's got answers to your questions about voting — and how Covid-19 is impacting the process. Read up here.
41 min ago
Biden and Trump seek out their own town halls after cancelation of this week's debate
From CNN's Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy
Dueling town hall events, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on ABC and President Trump on NBC, could be on the air this Thursday, since the town hall-style debate between the two men is off.
As with almost everything involving Trump, though, his plans are subject to change.
Trump's team is in talks with NBC about a town hall, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning. "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie would be the likely moderator. But the event is conditioned on the president testing negative for the coronavirus, the sources said.
The town hall will likely be in an outdoor setting in Miami, just like the one NBC recently hosted with Biden, the sources added.
So far there has been no announcement by NBC — a network where Trump used to work, but with a news division he routinely assails, whose parent company Comcast he calls "Concast" — or the campaign.
Biden's plan is more concrete. He is set to participate in a town hall on ABC, moderated by George Stephanopoulos, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's what led up to this point: ABC and the Biden campaign announced the event on Oct. 8, the same hectic day that the debate commission shifted the long-scheduled debate to a "virtual" format, in light of Trump's coronavirus illness.
Trump hastily said he would not attend, and his campaign aides lashed out at the Commission on Presidential Debates for changing the format without any consultation.
So the Biden camp called up ABC, which produced a town hall with Trump in September and had been wanting to do the same with Biden.
"He, Donald Trump, refused to participate in a virtual town hall so we instead scheduled a national network town hall so Joe Biden can take questions from voters," Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said on CNN's "State of the Union."
The Trump campaign, which is lagging badly in the polls, maneuvered to get the debate back on the calendar and in-person. At one point the campaign proposed moving the two remaining debates back one week each, to Oct. 22 and 29.
But the bipartisan commission has not publicly entertained that proposal. And the Biden campaign has rejected it, with Bedingfield arguing that "we all agreed to these dates back in June, and we're not going to let him try to rewrite the rules at the last second."