The latest on the 2020 election

Voting at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, was delayed for about an hour after what appeared to be a technical glitch with the poll pads that are being used to cast votes.

Steve Koonin, President CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, told CNN, “I am very upset that we were put into this position, that’s why we required people on site and I’m glad to say it got resolved quickly.”

Some context: Today is the first day for early voting in Georgia. State Farm Arena is being used as a voting supersite to accommodate large numbers of voters. Many arenas around the country are being used as voting sites this year to help maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

Koonin said 60 poll pads needed to be rebooted.

“The cards were being rejected by the machine. When a few voters put their cards in, and they were rejected," he said, adding that voting has since resumed.

“We are playing catch up,” Koonin said.

CNN has reached out to Fulton County and the Georgia Secretary of State for comment.