Evan Vucci/AP

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to cast some doubt on President Trump traveling as soon as Saturday, as he suggested on Fox News Thursday night.

She repeatedly declined to provide specifics when pressed on what bar Trump would need to pass in order to travel, yet told viewers to “rest assured” that he would somehow “not be able to transmit the virus.”

“He wants to be out there and logistically whether tomorrow is possible, it would be tough. It would be a decision for the campaign, but logistically, we're just trying to keep up with the president who's ready to go, ready to be out there as soon as he gets the okay from his doctor,” she said during an appearance on Fox News from her home.

McEnany reiterated Dr. Sean Conley told her he believes Trump will be “clear to go” by Saturday.

“I'll leave that to him as to how that works medically, but he assured me that there are medical tests underway that will ensure that when the President's back out there, he will not be able to transmit the virus,” she said.

McEnany continued, “So Dr. Conley will lay out exactly how that looks medically speaking, but rest assured, we will make sure that he's in a good spot before he's out there.”

On Trump's testing: Pressed again on whether Trump would need to test negative for Covid-19, she remained vague: “I'll leave it to Dr. Conley, because he has all the granular details of the testing and as to what medical bar needs to be met to show that you're not transmissible but yes, there will be a test in place and rest assured that tests will show that it's not transmissible, he won't be out there if he could transmit virus.”

She said she spoke by phone with Trump “three or four times” on Thursday.

McEnany also, bizarrely, suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is holding a news conference on legislation to give Congress a say in the 25th Amendment today, needs to be looking at it for herself.

“Maybe she's projecting here because the 25th Amendment, no reason for it to be considered with regard to the President of the United States but maybe for Nancy Pelosi herself,” she said, citing a recent ABC interview where she said “Good morning” after being asked a question.

On debates: She reiterated that Trump “has no interest in a virtual debate” and again criticized the Commission on Presidential Debates – “More like a commission to re-elect Joe Biden.”

McEnany said she continues to feel “great” with “no symptoms” and the hardest part has been being isolated from her 10 month-old daughter.