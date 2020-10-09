A spokesperson for second lady Karen Pence is defending her failure to wear a mask on the debate stage Wednesday night, suggesting that the campaigns “agreed” that their spouses could do so and that she was not in violation of the rules.
“Second Lady Karen followed an agreement established between both campaigns prior to the debate. Both sides agreed that the spouses would remove their masks when they walked onto the stage at the end of the debate,” her communications director Kara Brooks told CNN in a statement.
Some background: In the aftermath of the first presidential debate, where some audience members, including the first lady and other Trump family members, removed their masks, the Commission on Presidential Debates mandated that everyone in the audience, with the only exceptions of the candidates and the moderator, wear a mask during future debates.
After the last questions were answered, Pence joined her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, on stage. Douglas Emhoff joined his wife, Sen. Kamala Harris. Emhoff wore a mask as he stood by Harris. Karen Pence removed her mask.
Pence’s action was another example of the administration flouting its own guidelines on best public health practices and shirking the opportunity to lead on mask wearing. Like her husband, she was present 11 days ago in the White House Rose Garden for an event nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. At least 12 attendees have since tested positive for Covid-19.
Pence also, curiously, removed her mask on Monday when the vice president walked across the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews to address reporters. Both removed their masks as they approached reporters, the rest of their family members keeping masks on as they boarded the plane. Then the Vice President gave a brief statement, but the second lady did not speak.
CNN is reaching out to Commission on Presidential Debates for comment.