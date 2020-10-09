Biden campaign says it's "shameful" that Trump has backed out of the Miami debate

Joe Biden's campaign called the decision by President Trump to forgo the second presidential debate in Miami "shameful."

“Vice President Biden looks forward to making his case to the American people about how to overcome this pandemic, restore American leadership and our alliances in the world, and bring the American people together. It's shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which the voters get to ask the questions — but it's no surprise. Everyone knows that Donald Trump likes to bully reporters, but obviously he doesn't have the guts to answer for his record to voters at the same time as Vice President Biden," Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

Some context: The Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second debate between Trump and Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.

Trump is in talks to do a town hall with NBC on Thursday in lieu of the scheduled presidential debate with Biden, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Joe Biden’s campaign has already announced he'll do a town hall with ABC that night.