By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:50 p.m. ET, October 9, 2020
1 min ago

Biden campaign says it's "shameful" that Trump has backed out of the Miami debate

From CNN's Dan Merica

Joe Biden's campaign called the decision by President Trump to forgo the second presidential debate in Miami "shameful." 

“Vice President Biden looks forward to making his case to the American people about how to overcome this pandemic, restore American leadership and our alliances in the world, and bring the American people together. It's shameful that Donald Trump ducked the only debate in which the voters get to ask the questions — but it's no surprise. Everyone knows that Donald Trump likes to bully reporters, but obviously he doesn't have the guts to answer for his record to voters at the same time as Vice President Biden," Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

Some context: The Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second debate between Trump and Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.

Trump is in talks to do a town hall with NBC on Thursday in lieu of the scheduled presidential debate with Biden, according to a person familiar with the plans.  

Joe Biden’s campaign has already announced he'll do a town hall with ABC that night. 

1 min ago

Presidential debate in Miami has been canceled

From CNN's Dan Merica

Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29. Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN.

The cancelation is the culmination of a furious 48-hour back-and-forth between the commission and both campaigns and means what would have been the third debate in Nashville on Oct. 22 will likely be the final meeting between the two candidates.

CNN previously reported that Joe Biden had committed to an ABC town hall on Thursday and earlier today, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that Trump is in talks to do a town hall with NBC Thursday, cautioning that plans have not been finalized yet. 

1 hr 34 min ago

Trump in talks to do town hall with NBC on Thursday night  

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Trump is in talks to do a town hall with NBC on Thursday in lieu of the scheduled presidential debate with Joe Biden, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Trump rejected a move by organizers to make the debate virtual so his team is arranging for him to do a town hall instead. 

The same source cautioned things have not been finalized yet. 

Joe Biden’s campaign has already announced he'll do a town hall with ABC that night. 

That means both candidates will likely appear at town halls the night they were supposed to appear at a town hall in person together until Trump tested positive for Covid-19. 

54 min ago

Infectious disease expert says Saturday's White House event is not a good idea

From CNN’s Shelby Lin Erdman

President Trump is holding an outdoor event at the White House Saturday, but leading infectious disease investigator Michael Osterholm said he wouldn’t go. 

“I wouldn't go right now because I think the White House itself has a fair number of infections,” Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN’s Jake Tapper Friday.

Trump is expected to address the gathering from the balcony and Osterholm says as long as he’s not near any people, he won’t pose any risk.

“But I think the issue is, again, the White House has not really gotten its act together in terms of the prevention program that they need to have,” he said.

“I said three months ago that what they had done to use these rapid tests to protect the President was akin to giving squirt guns to the Secret Service and telling them to protect the President against an assassin,” Osterholm added.

“The program was absolutely illogical and terribly inadequate,” he said. “So, unless they've changed that, I don't see any reason why one can assume that there's going be less transmission at the White House now than there was several weeks ago.”

Trump is also planning to attend a campaign rally in Florida on Monday. 

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week and hospitalized. He was released Monday after a treatment program that included a monoclonal antibody cocktail, the antiviral remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone.

1 hr 7 min ago

The President will hold a rally in Florida next week, his campaign says

From CNN's Matthew Hoye, Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump stands on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump stands on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump plans to return to the campaign trail Monday, with an evening rally in Florida, according to a news release from his campaign. 

The event is set to take place in an airport hangar in Sanford, Florida. 

Trump also plans to hold a gathering at the White House Saturday afternoon, a White House official confirms to CNN — signaling the President is following through on comments that he is ready to head back to the campaign trail. 

Saturday's event is planned for the South Lawn. And Trump is expected to address the attendees from the balcony, the official said.

Hundreds of guests were invited to the event — which will be the first in-person event since Trump tested positive for coronavirus, an official tells CNN. 

1 hr 34 min ago

Trump is expected to host an event at the White House tomorrow

From CNN's Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins

US President Donald Trump as he walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5, 2020, to return to the White House after being discharged.
US President Donald Trump as he walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5, 2020, to return to the White House after being discharged. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to hold an event at the White House tomorrow, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

The event is planned for the South Lawn. And Trump is expected to address the attendees from the balcony, the official said.

Hundreds of guests were invited to the event — which will be the first in-person event since Trump tested positive for coronavirus, an official tells CNN.

A source with knowledge of the group’s planning says, “All attendees must bring a mask with them and will be instructed to wear it on the White House Complex. All attendees must submit to a Covid-19 screening tomorrow morning. This will consist of a temperature check and a brief questionnaire. The health and safety of all attendees is our priority and following CDC guidelines is strongly encouraged." 

And while Trump won't be close to the attendees, the choice by the White House is striking given the last large event they hosted in the Rose Garden to announce the selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be his nominee for the Supreme Court has been linked to multiple Covid 19 infections. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday called the Barrett event a superspreader in an interview with CBS, saying "We had a superspreader event in the White House and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and went without wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."

3 hr ago

Biden makes appeal for Latino vote: "We have to win overwhelmingly" so Trump can't dispute the election

From CNN's Sarah Mucha 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he visits East Las Vegas Community Center, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he visits East Las Vegas Community Center, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a call to action for Latinos in East Las Vegas to get out and vote, telling those in attendance that it’s important to not just win, but “win overwhelmingly” so President Trump can’t dispute the election. 

"He's trying to scare us,” Biden said of Trump. “He tries to continue to convince everybody there's ways they can play with the vote and, and undermine the vote. They can’t. If we show up, we win. And look what's happened in early voting all across America. Long line, long lines. We can't just win, we have to win overwhelmingly, so he can't be in a position where he can put the phony challenges he's talking about."

The candidate laid out the importance of voting, telling the Hispanic audience that they can “determine the outcome of the election.” 

Biden joked with a young boy wielding a lasso that he’d like to bring him back to Washington, DC. “I got a couple people I’d like you to lasso. Are you ready to move? I need to take you to Washington with me. You ready to do that?,” he said.

After he concluded his remarks, Biden told the boy, Max, “If I win, you’re getting an invitation to Washington. Not a joke.” 

Biden is expected to participate in a drive-in event in Las Vegas and deliver remarks to supporters in their cars.

3 hr 48 min ago

"We had a superspreader event in the White House," Fauci says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

The White House is seen in Washington, early Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, the morning after President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after being stricken by COVID-19.
The White House is seen in Washington, early Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, the morning after President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after being stricken by COVID-19. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has called the growing number of people around the White House testing positive for Covid-19 a "superspreader event."

"The data speak for themselves. We had a superspreader event in the White House," Fauci told CBS News Radio on Friday, after he was asked about the lack of mask wearing at the White House. "And it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."

More than a dozen people in President Trump's circle — including Trump himself — have recently tested positive for Covid-19.

See who has tested positive here.

4 hr 33 min ago

Philadelphia judge rejects Trump's poll-watcher lawsuit

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

People receive an "I Voted Today!" sticker after casting their vote during early voting at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 7, 2020.
People receive an "I Voted Today!" sticker after casting their vote during early voting at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 7, 2020. Gabriella Audi/AFP/Getty Images

A Philadelphia judge on Friday rejected an effort by the Trump campaign to send poll watchers to voting sites in the city, ruling that the campaign’s attempted poll-watching isn’t allowed under state law.

The ruling from Judge Gary Glazer was a victory for Philadelphia officials and a loss for the Trump campaign. The dispute revolved around “satellite election offices,” where election officials register voters, process applications for mail-in ballots, and allow voters to fill out and submit their mail ballots. 

The Trump campaign sent unauthorized poll watchers into some of these locations last month, but they were kicked out by local officials. President Trump used this incident to spread false claims about anti-Trump bias at the polls, saying at last week’s debate that “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

The Trump campaign argued in court that these sites are tantamount to Election Day polling places, and therefore their poll watchers should be allowed.

The bipartisan Philadelphia City Commission said that while some ballots are being cast in the “satellite” locations, they don’t qualify as polling places under state laws that allow for partisan poll watchers. The judge on Friday sided with the city officials.

“The very detailed Election Code contains no provision that expressly grants the (Trump) Campaign and its representatives a right to serve as watchers at ‘satellite offices’ of the Board of Elections,” Glazer wrote in a 15-page ruling. He later added, “given their scope, timing, and purpose, the satellite offices do not constitute polling places where watchers have a right to be present under the Election Code.”

Political campaigns are allowed under Pennsylvania law to send trained poll-watchers to observe vote-counting and other election procedures on Election Day, including the tabulation of mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, praised the ruling in a statement, saying that the decision “makes clear, yet again, that the President’s wild claims don’t hold up in the court of law.”