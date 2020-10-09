The President will hold a rally in Florida next week, his campaign says
From CNN's Matthew Hoye, Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins
President Trump plans to return to the campaign trail Monday, with an evening rally in Florida, according to a news release from his campaign.
The event is set to take place in an airport hangar in Sanford, Florida.
Trump also plans to hold a gathering at the White House Saturday afternoon, a White House official confirms to CNN — signaling the President is following through on comments that he is ready to head back to the campaign trail.
Saturday's event is planned for the South Lawn. And Trump is expected to address the attendees from the balcony, the official said.
Hundreds of guests were invited to the event — which will be the first in-person event since Trump tested positive for coronavirus, an official tells CNN.
4 min ago
Trump is expected to host an event at the White House tomorrow
From CNN's Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins
A source with knowledge of the group’s planning says, “All attendees must bring a mask with them and will be instructed to wear it on the White House Complex. All attendees must submit to a Covid-19 screening tomorrow morning. This will consist of a temperature check and a brief questionnaire. The health and safety of all attendees is our priority and following CDC guidelines is strongly encouraged."
And while Trump won't be close to the attendees, the choice by the White House is striking given the last large event they hosted in the Rose Garden to announce the selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be his nominee for the Supreme Court has been linked to multiple Covid 19 infections.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday called the Barrett event a superspreader in an interview with CBS, saying "We had a superspreader event in the White House and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and went without wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."
1 hr 29 min ago
Biden makes appeal for Latino vote: "We have to win overwhelmingly" so Trump can't dispute the election
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a call to action for Latinos in East Las Vegas to get out and vote, telling those in attendance that it’s important to not just win, but “win overwhelmingly” so President Trump can’t dispute the election.
"He's trying to scare us,” Biden said of Trump. “He tries to continue to convince everybody there's ways they can play with the vote and, and undermine the vote. They can’t. If we show up, we win. And look what's happened in early voting all across America. Long line, long lines. We can't just win, we have to win overwhelmingly, so he can't be in a position where he can put the phony challenges he's talking about."
The candidate laid out the importance of voting, telling the Hispanic audience that they can “determine the outcome of the election.”
Biden joked with a young boy wielding a lasso that he’d like to bring him back to Washington, DC. “I got a couple people I’d like you to lasso. Are you ready to move? I need to take you to Washington with me. You ready to do that?,” he said.
After he concluded his remarks, Biden told the boy, Max, “If I win, you’re getting an invitation to Washington. Not a joke.”
Biden is expected to participate in a drive-in event in Las Vegas and deliver remarks to supporters in their cars.
2 hr 17 min ago
"We had a superspreader event in the White House," Fauci says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has called the growing number of people around the White House testing positive for Covid-19 a "superspreader event."
"The data speak for themselves. We had a superspreader event in the White House," Fauci told CBS News Radio on Friday, after he was asked about the lack of mask wearing at the White House. "And it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."
More than a dozen people in President Trump's circle — including Trump himself — have recently tested positive for Covid-19.
Philadelphia judge rejects Trump's poll-watcher lawsuit
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
A Philadelphia judge on Friday rejected an effort by the Trump campaign to send poll watchers to voting sites in the city, ruling that the campaign’s attempted poll-watching isn’t allowed under state law.
The ruling from Judge Gary Glazer was a victory for Philadelphia officials and a loss for the Trump campaign. The dispute revolved around “satellite election offices,” where election officials register voters, process applications for mail-in ballots, and allow voters to fill out and submit their mail ballots.
The Trump campaign sent unauthorized poll watchers into some of these locations last month, but they were kicked out by local officials. President Trump used this incident to spread false claims about anti-Trump bias at the polls, saying at last week’s debate that “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”
The Trump campaign argued in court that these sites are tantamount to Election Day polling places, and therefore their poll watchers should be allowed.
The bipartisan Philadelphia City Commission said that while some ballots are being cast in the “satellite” locations, they don’t qualify as polling places under state laws that allow for partisan poll watchers. The judge on Friday sided with the city officials.
“The very detailed Election Code contains no provision that expressly grants the (Trump) Campaign and its representatives a right to serve as watchers at ‘satellite offices’ of the Board of Elections,” Glazer wrote in a 15-page ruling. He later added, “given their scope, timing, and purpose, the satellite offices do not constitute polling places where watchers have a right to be present under the Election Code.”
Political campaigns are allowed under Pennsylvania law to send trained poll-watchers to observe vote-counting and other election procedures on Election Day, including the tabulation of mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, praised the ruling in a statement, saying that the decision “makes clear, yet again, that the President’s wild claims don’t hold up in the court of law.”
3 hr 26 min ago
Trump is not expected to travel this weekend
From CNN's Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins
There is currently no travel planned at the moment for President Trump this weekend, a White House official told CNN, and there are no potential campaign events that have been announced.
While it's always possible something may change, at the moment the expectation is for the President to remain in Washington, DC.
Trump had said last night that he was ready to resume campaign rallies and suggested in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that he would do so this weekend.
“I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we can, if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally in Florida, probably in Florida on Saturday night, might come back and do one in Pennsylvania, on the following night," Trump said.
3 hr 52 min ago
No one can recuse Amy Coney Barrett from a Trump election case but herself. Here's why.
From CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic
Democratic senators are pressing Judge Amy Coney Barrett to promise to sit out any Supreme Court election dispute between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Barrett has eluded their requests and made no commitment. Yet with controversies over state ballot practices escalating and the possibility of a replay of the 2000 Bush v. Gore ordeal in the air, the topic is sure to surface at Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings next week.
Trump has pointed to the Nov. 3 election as a reason for seeking swift Senate confirmation of Barrett, a federal appeals court judge who would be his third appointee to the nine-member bench. The Republican incumbent has said he believes the Supreme Court could ultimately decide whether he is the victor over Biden.
Confirmation hearings for Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court nominee, are slated to begin Monday in the Senate Judiciary committee.
In a recent CNN poll, more than half (56%) of the Americans surveyed said they think Barrett should recuse herself from cases on the presidential election; 34% said the opposite. Opinions divided largely by party: 82% of Democrats; 53% of independents and 32% of Republicans said Barrett should promise to recuse herself from cases about the election.
Supreme Court practice leaves it to individual justices to decide when to recuse themselves from cases. In her recent questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barrett noted that federal ethics law covering lower court judges is not binding on the Supreme Court but said she would look to it, as other justices have.
The law requires judges to disqualify themselves when their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned." Rarely do Supreme Court justices sit out cases and typically only when they have a financial stake or family connection to the dispute.
As Democrats have pounded away at a possible conflict of interest for a Justice Barrett, law professors are divided on the issue.
"I agree that justices can sit in cases that are of great consequence to the appointing president," New York University law professor Stephen Gillers told CNN, but added: "That's not this situation. Here, Barrett would be asked to decide whether Trump will keep his job after Trump gave Barrett her job just weeks earlier while publicly anticipating her vote in his favor."
But Ross Garber, who teaches at Tulane Law School, is of the opposite mind, saying Barrett need not recuse herself because she would already have lifetime tenure and "no stake at all in the outcome of the election." Garber added, "I'd go so far as to say she has a duty to sit and hear any elections cases that come before her."