Chris Christie remains hospitalized and is under observation due to Covid-19

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday refused to say whether she believes the 25th amendment should be invoked in President Trump’s case.

"That’s not for us to decide,” she said in response to a question from CNN’s Manu Raju.

Her comments came at a news conference where she and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin discussed legislation that would codify how Congress could play a role in potentially removing a President under the 25th amendment.

Here are key parts of the legislation:

The proposal would create a commission of 17 people — 8 appointed by Republicans and 8 appointed by Democrats — as well as a chair selected by the entire body.

That commission could study the President’s health as well as request an exam of the President. If the President refused, the commission could make a judgement on the President’s condition with the information they already had.

A majority of the commission could vote to remove the President, but only with the support of the Vice President.

Members of the commission would be made up of physicians as well as former executive office holders, and they could include people like past Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Secretaries of State.

Pelosi insisted repeatedly that the legislation is not specifically about President Trump and would instead apply to future Presidents.

“This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters, but he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents,” she said.

Pelosi said there should be a process in place in the event of an incapacitating event like a stroke, or if a president needs to be put on a ventilator.

“This legislation applies to future presidents, but we are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president,” she said.

Pelosi downplayed her own public remarks in recent days about the President’s mental state while he is taking steroids. On Thursday she said Trump is in “an altered state right now.” On Friday, she said she doesn’t know all of the facts.

“What I said about the President and the drugs was there are those who believe that taking certain medications can affect your judgment. I don’t know. Let’s say what I actually said. I don’t know. That’s what I said on a call with my members,” she said.

She also said the legislation is not political.

“It’s not about the election at all,” Pelosi told reporters.

During the news conference, Raskin said the measure “is really only for the most extreme situations where you have a president who cannot fulfill the functions of the office.”

“I wish that Congress had set up this permanent body 50 years ago, it did not do it, but we do need to do this, certainly in the next Congress,” Raskin said.