The latest on the 2020 election and SCOTUS battle

President Donald Trump lied about a wide variety of topics — including health care, the economy and the coronavirus pandemic — during Tuesday's presidential debate. But he was especially dishonest on the subject of voting by mail.

Almost every single claim Trump made during the debate segment about the integrity of the election was inaccurate in whole or in part.

His Tuesday performance was just the latest component of a systematic, months-long disinformation campaign he has waged to try to undermine confidence in mail-in voting. Let's go through 11 of his Tuesday claims item by item:

Mail voting and fraud: Trump said, "As far as the ballots are concerned, it's a disaster." He went on to say that "a solicited ballot" is "OK" but an "unsolicited" ballot is not. And he added, later, that "It's a rigged election."

Facts First: Trump is lying. The election is not rigged. Fraud is exceedingly rare in US elections — whether with in-person voting, mail voting in states where voters have to request ballots or mail voting in states where all eligible registered voters are sent ballots without having to make requests.

Voters in nine states and the District of Columbia are being sent mail ballots without needing to request them. However, five of those states — Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Hawaii and Washington — have held their elections primarily by mail since before the pandemic, and there has not been any significant incidence of fraud.

Since Trump is alleging that Democrats are using mail voting to try to rig the election, it's worth noting that Utah is governed by Republicans; Vermont has a Republican governor, though a Democratic-controlled Legislature; and the top election officials in Nevada, Oregon and Washington are all Republicans. It's also worth noting that Republican election officials around the country have emphasized that mail voting is fair and secure.

A Democratic primary in New York: After Biden said nobody has established that mail voting is a fraudulent process, Trump replied, "It's already been established. Take a look at Carolyn Maloney's race in Manhattan."

Facts First: This is false. There has been no evidence to date of fraud in this primary in New York's 12th District. There was a legal dispute about the fact that a large number of ballots were rejected for non-fraud reasons. And while the ballot-counting was slow because the state has had administrative problems -- ranging from insufficient staffing to outdated technology -- in trying to count a much larger than usual number of absentee votes, a slow count is not evidence of anything nefarious.

The candidate Maloney defeated, Suraj Patel, tweeted Tuesday night that "Trump lied about what happened here," saying that the issue in the race was "disenfranchisement" of voters whose ballots had been rejected, "not voter fraud."

Read more of the fact checks below: