The latest on the 2020 election and SCOTUS battle

A young Harris is seen with her mother, Shyamala, in this photo that was posted on Harris' Facebook page in March 2017. from Facebook/Kamala Harris

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris joined former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s new podcast “You and Me Both” for a lengthy discussion on a myriad of topics.

On debate preparations, Harris described the difference she sees in her duty going up against vice president Mike Pence in comparison to her goal during primary debates. Harris was light on actual preparation details.

“This time it will be about, you know, requiring some level of knowledge, if not mastery, of Joe's record, the vice president, Mike Pence's record, Trump's record and then, of course, defending my own record,” she said. “But I guess the biggest thing, just to be candid with you, is to be prepared for what is, I think, very likely to be a series of untruths.”

Clinton warned Harris to be prepared for Pence attempts to diminish her as a woman and put her “in a box.”

“It's, on some levels, surreal in terms of it all,” Harris responded. “And I don't necessarily want to be the fact checker at the same time, you know, depending on how far he goes with whatever he does. You know, he's going to have to be accountable for what he says.”

Harris talked a lot about the influence her mother had on her life, as she typically does, telling stories about how driven and passionate she was about science and nodding to the distant turmoil from before her selection saying of her mom with a laugh “no lack of ambition there.”

“Her specialty was breast cancer, and, you know, before I was probably aware of it, I was hearing her passion for the importance of women receiving dignity in the health care system,” Harris said of her mom.

Then she began to tell a story of when she came home angry one night after a mastectomy was performed and someone was just walking around with a woman’s breast on a metal tray.

“My mother was raging mad because it gets to the point about the dignity of women,” Harris said, then giving audiences a verbal graphic warning for the next part of what her mom said.

“She said, "Do you think that they would have walked around with a man's — you know what—” [laughs] "without at least giving it the dignity of putting something over it or doing…” Right?” Harris said.

And Harris confirmed that she has now become her mother, when asked by Clinton if she can hear her when she speaks to her husband on cleaning up after himself or teaching him to cook or to her step children.

Throughout the interview the pair traded compliments, Clinton talked about her love for Harris’ sister Maya who was a senior advisor on her 2016 campaign, and when talking about her trajectory in comparison to her mother’s— a breast cancer researcher to a VP nominee— in light of the passing of RBG, Harris thanked Clinton for all the encouragement, warmth, support and barrier breaking she provided.