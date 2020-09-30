How undecided voters reacted to last night's contentious and "frustrating" debate
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
A group of undecided voters in Ohio reacted to the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, with most expressing frustration that they heard more arguments than substantive plans.
“It was like watching my own children having a disagreement at home,” Aimee told CNN’s Ana Cabrera. All of the voters in the group were only identified by their first names.
“There was a lot of not-answered questions, which is frustrating,” Andre said.
Some voters said they liked Biden’s answer on racial inequality, while others thought the former vice president shouldn’t have called the President a “clown.”
While one voter said he thinks Trump “is following the science” during the coronavirus pandemic, another said the US response to the virus has been “bad” and “spotty.”
“I want someone to speak to the issues, no banter, no back-and-forth … I think I’m going to get my answers by researching myself and reading. I don’t think that any future debate is going to be any different than tonight,” voter Geri said.
8 min ago
Here's how Kamala Harris reacted to Trump and Biden's chaotic debate
From CNN's Maureen Chowdry and Melissa Mahtani
Less than an hour after the first debate had wrapped up, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris joined CNN's Jake Tapper with her reaction to the night's event.
She blasted President Trump for not condemning white supremacists when given the opportunity to do so, accusing him of "dog whistling through a bull horn," but Harris also said "the American people benefited from a very clear contrast" between the two men.
"On the one hand, Donald Trump continuously, throughout his campaign for president, throughout his presidency, spending full-time trying to sow hate and division, trying to get the American people to turn on each other. On the other hand, a Joe Biden who speaks with a calm voice, respecting the dignity of all people, recognizing the kind of division that has taken place in our country because of Donald Trump and there with a genuine, genuine goal of unifying our country once, God-willing, he wins this election," the California senator said.
Asked whether Biden should participate in a second or third debate following the chaos of the evening, Harris replied:
"Joe Biden is never going to refuse to talk to the American people and have any opportunity to stand and speak directly to American families and speak about the issues, speak the truth, and address the facts of where we are now, but also address the hopes and dreams of the American family in terms of where we can be, and Joe's got a plan for dealing with those hopes and aspirations as well."
1 min ago
What Trump and Biden said about SCOTUS during the debate
But while the debate opened with questions about the high court, the details were largely lost amid the chaos, as Trump interrupted Biden's answers and Wallace struggled to rein in a debate that was devolving into disarray from its opening moments.
Biden attempted to turn the discussion into one over health care, pointing to the potential for a Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority to overturn the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for those with preexisting conditions, and undo Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision that legalized abortion nationally.
Trump tried to pin Biden down on progressive proposals to end the Senate's filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. "Why wouldn't you answer that question?" Trump said.
None of those substantive differences really broke through, though, as Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and the moderator and the two candidates talked over each other.
Barrett is expected to continue meeting with senators this week.
16 min ago
Trump official says President wants White supremacists "to get out of the way" after Trump refused to condemn
“He wants them to get out of the way. He wants them to not do the things they say they want to do. This is a reprehensible group,” Gidley said.
“New Day” anchor John Berman asked Gidley why Trump did not specifically condemn the Proud Boys, a far-right collective that the Southern Poverty Law Center says is a hate group.
“You went 10,000 times further than the President did last night on that debate stage. He said ‘stand back and stand by.’ He did not call them reprehensible. He had every opportunity to call the Proud Boys reprehensible last night,” Berman said in a tense exchange with Gidley.
“When he was asked would he disavow them, would he condemn them, he said ‘sure’ three times,” Gidley responded, adding that the President has also spoken out against White supremacists multiple times in the past. “… He has also told militia groups to stand aside many times.”
16 min ago
Former GOP senator says Trump "made a huge mistake" when he refused to condemn White supremacists
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
President Trump last night refused to condemn White supremacists for inciting violence at anti-police brutality demonstrations across the United States, claiming instead during the presidential debate that violence was coming from "the left wing."
Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum today said it was a “huge gaffe.”
“That's sort of typical of the President, when he gets backed into a corner, he doesn't like to be forced to say something,” he said.
“He made a huge mistake,” Santorum said on CNN’s New Day, adding that he is “disappointed.”
The stunning moment came when moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was ready to condemn White supremacists and say they need to stand down during ongoing demonstrations across the country.
"Who would you like me to condemn?" Trump asked Wallace.
Biden could be heard twice saying, "Proud Boys."
Trump continued: "Proud Boys — stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what. I'll tell you what. Somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem."
"Dog whistling through a bull horn is what he's doing," Harris told CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday.
Trump is “continuously, throughout his campaign for president, throughout his presidency, spending full-time trying to sow hate and division, trying to get the American people to turn on each other,” she added.
About the group: Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right collective that the Southern Poverty Law Center says is a hate group, have been seen in their black and yellow polo shirt uniform at multiple 2020 Trump campaign rallies. Founded in 2016 by Gavin McInnes, the group is known for its anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric and describes members as "Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world."
The group's site argues its allure stems from the fact that young American men and women are "finished" with "apology culture" but disavows links to the alt-right or to White supremacists. McInnes is suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for designating the organization a hate group.
The President's pointed refusal to denounce White supremacists and his mention of the group, specifically, drew immediate celebration from members of the Proud Boys. Images of an updated Proud Boys logo featuring the President's "stand by" remark in the group's signature yellow and black swiftly circulated online.
37 min ago
Trump again casts doubt on whether he'll accept election result
From CNN's Eric Bradner and Kevin Liptak
While unleashing a barrage of misinformation and falsehoods about mail-in voting, Trump failed to affirm the one thing he was asked about it: whether he would encourage his supporters to be peaceful if election results are unclear.
"I'm encouraging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully," Trump said when asked what he would tell his followers in a post-Election Day world.
For his part last night, Biden insisted that if Americans vote in large numbers — presumably for him — a contested election could be prevented.
CNN fact checks Trump's voter fraud claims:
54 min ago
Trump unleashed an avalanche of lies at first presidential debate
From CNN's Daniel Dale and CNN staff
The first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night in Cleveland featured an avalanche of lies from President Donald Trump — while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was largely accurate in his statements, though he did make a few false or misleading claims.
There were times, particularly during the conclusion of the debate, when almost every comment from Trump was inaccurate. Most of his false claims were ones he's made before and which have been repeatedly fact-checked and found to be false, rather than one-time slips or gaffes.
Fox News's Chris Wallace moderated the debate, which covered both candidates' records as well as the Supreme Court vacancy, Covid-19, the economy, the recent racial justice protests across the country and questions about the integrity of the upcoming election.
In interviews with the same voters conducted before the debate, 56% said they expected Biden to do the better job while 43% expected that Trump would.
The post-debate result is about the same as the outcome of a post-debate poll in 2016 after the first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton. In that poll, 62% thought Clinton won the debate, 27% said Trump did.
About two-thirds said Biden's answers were more truthful than Trump's (65% Biden to 29% Trump), and his attacks on the President were more frequently seen as fair. Overall, 69% called Biden's attacks on Trump fair while just 32% said Trump's attacks were fair.
The survey is designed to be representative of those registered voters who watched Tuesday's debate, it does not represent the views of all Americans.
The voters who watched the debate were more partisan than Americans as a whole -- 36% identified as independents or non-partisans compared with around 40% in the general public, and the group of debate watchers was more Democratic than a typical survey of all adults, with 39% identifying as Democrats and 25% as Republicans.
In 2016, poll after poll predicted a Hillary Clinton victory, and voters constantly heard that she was "ahead in the polls."
But, what does that really mean? Why were the polls so far off? And if polls can be so wrong about who's going to win the election, why should we bother paying attention to them this time around?
