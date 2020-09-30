CNN

President Trump last night refused to condemn White supremacists for inciting violence at anti-police brutality demonstrations across the United States, claiming instead during the presidential debate that violence was coming from "the left wing."

Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum today said it was a “huge gaffe.”

“That's sort of typical of the President, when he gets backed into a corner, he doesn't like to be forced to say something,” he said.

“He made a huge mistake,” Santorum said on CNN’s New Day, adding that he is “disappointed.”

The stunning moment came when moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was ready to condemn White supremacists and say they need to stand down during ongoing demonstrations across the country.

"Who would you like me to condemn?" Trump asked Wallace.

Biden could be heard twice saying, "Proud Boys."

Trump continued: "Proud Boys — stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what. I'll tell you what. Somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem."

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris slammed President Trump for not condemning white supremacists during the debate.

"Dog whistling through a bull horn is what he's doing," Harris told CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday.

Trump is “continuously, throughout his campaign for president, throughout his presidency, spending full-time trying to sow hate and division, trying to get the American people to turn on each other,” she added.

About the group: Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right collective that the Southern Poverty Law Center says is a hate group, have been seen in their black and yellow polo shirt uniform at multiple 2020 Trump campaign rallies. Founded in 2016 by Gavin McInnes, the group is known for its anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric and describes members as "Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world."

The group's site argues its allure stems from the fact that young American men and women are "finished" with "apology culture" but disavows links to the alt-right or to White supremacists. McInnes is suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for designating the organization a hate group.

The President's pointed refusal to denounce White supremacists and his mention of the group, specifically, drew immediate celebration from members of the Proud Boys. Images of an updated Proud Boys logo featuring the President's "stand by" remark in the group's signature yellow and black swiftly circulated online.

Watch more: