Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden listen to supporters on a train campaign tour Wednesday, September 30, in Alliance, Ohio. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden saw some of his biggest crowds of the 2020 campaign today during an all-day train tour across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

In between eight stops, the former vice president and his wife Jill Biden sat in a nine-car Amtrak train his campaign chartered and spoke with supporters he had picked up along the way.

Biden also criticized President Trump's bombastic performance in their debate Tuesday night.

"What I saw last night was all about him. He didn't speak to you or your concerns or even the American people once," he said in Alliance, Ohio, where hundreds of supporters and pro-Trump protesters lined the train tracks.

In Pennsylvania, he greeted hundreds of people who lined the streets in Greensburg. He FaceTimed the widow of television's Mr. Rogers in Latrobe. He picked up an endorsement in New Alexandria from the International Union of Operating Engineers and toured its training school.

Some history: The trip harkened back to the daily Amtrak trips that are a foundational part of Biden's political identity.

After his wife and daughter were killed in a 1972 car crash, Biden made the 250-mile round trip between Wilmington, Delaware — where the Amtrak station is now named after him — and Washington, DC, daily, to tuck his two young sons in at night.

Biden has assailed Trump on class-based and economic terms, casting the 2020 race as pitting Scranton, his boyhood home in Pennsylvania, against Park Avenue in New York City, as he accused Trump of being out of touch with working-class Americans' economic concerns and focused only on the stock market and the interests of his wealthy friends.