The latest on the 2020 election and SCOTUS battle

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:13 a.m. ET, September 29, 2020
8 min ago

Here's where Biden and Trump stand on the economy

From CNN's  Mackenzie Happe and Kate Sullivan

Getty Images
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have taken very different positions on a range of policy issues. Here's where they stand on the economy.

Biden

Boosting the middle class is one of the main pillars of Biden's campaign. He has said the country needs to build an economy that "rewards work, not just wealth." Biden wants to repeal the tax cuts enacted by the Trump administration and is pushing for a $15 minimum hourly wage, eliminating noncompete agreements for workers and expanding access to affordable education, including free community college.

Biden's plan to address the coronavirus pandemic also includes steps designed to help businesses and schools reopen, including financial support for retaining and rehiring workers, building a best-practices clearinghouse for schools and guaranteeing paid leave for anyone with coronavirus or who is caring for someone with the virus.

In an interview with CNN in July 2019, Biden said he would raise the top individual income tax rate to 39.5% and raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. Biden has detailed a moderate proposal to use government purchasing to spur manufacturing in sectors including clean energy, infrastructure and health care. He has also proposed new tax credits for those who care for children, seniors and disabled people. Biden said he would build tens of thousands of new child-care facilities as part of a plan to bolster what his campaign called the "caregiving economy." Biden's climate plan also aims to spur the creation of millions of new jobs and focuses on infrastructure. His climate plan is part of a series of economic plans aimed at jump-starting an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump

Congress passed and Trump signed the largest emergency aid package in US history on March 27 in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The roughly $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package included, among a myriad of other items, direct financial assistance to Americans. A large part of the stimulus package is the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses if at least 75% of the money goes toward payroll expenses. During an interview with Politico on April 25, Biden argued that another stimulus package was needed and should be "a hell of a lot bigger" than the CARES Act. On March 18, Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package. The package included provisions for free testing for Covid-19 and paid emergency leave for certain people impacted by the coronavirus, with payments capped at $511 a day. It also increased Medicaid funding, certain tax credits, and expanded food assistance. There are many critics of these programs and packages and a good deal of evidence that some of the funds did not go to those Americans and small businesses most in need.

Trump's major economic policy achievement in office was the 2017 tax cut, which drastically reduced rates for individuals and businesses -- but led to a rise in the federal budget deficit to nearly $1 trillion in fiscal year 2019, undermining a campaign promise to not just shrink deficits but eliminate the national debt altogether by the end of a second term.

1 min ago

Trump's Supreme Court nominee is meeting with senators today

Susan Walsh/Pool/AP
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is on Capitol Hill this morning, where she's meetings with senators ahead of her confirmation hearings.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham is expected to meet with her at 5:30 p.m., according to his office.

Over the weekend, Graham laid out the timeline for Barrett's confirmation process. Confirmation hearings will begin Oct. 12, and the committee will vote to approve Barrett's nomination on Oct. 22. That sets up a full Senate vote to send her to the high court by the end of the month.

33 min ago

Here's where Biden and Trump stand on fighting Covid-19

From CNN's  Mackenzie Happe and Kate Sullivan

Getty Images
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have taken very different positions on a range of policy issues. Here's where they stand on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden

Biden's plan to address the pandemic includes offering free testing to all Americans. It calls for hiring 100,000 people for national contact-tracing, as well as increasing drive-thru testing sites. He is also urging Trump to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of protective equipment for health care workers, testing supplies and other items.

Biden's plan includes steps designed to help businesses and schools reopen, including financial support for retaining and rehiring workers, building a best-practices clearinghouse for schools and guaranteeing paid leave for anyone with coronavirus or who is caring for someone with the virus.

The former vice president also said he would call Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shortly after being declared the winner of the general election to ask him to remain a member of the White House coronavirus task force. Biden has said he would mandate that everyone wear a mask in public.

Trump

In January, as the coronavirus outbreak began, the White House formed a task force that included Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the US Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the United States.

In February, the US began implementing stringent travel restrictions in an effort to contain the outbreak, which included temporarily denying entry to foreign nationals who had visited China in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the US.

Public health officials in Trump's administration have urged Americans to practice social distancing and wear masks to slow the spread of the virus, but Trump himself has been reluctant to wear a mask in public. The President said that he didn't believe making masks mandatory across the country was necessary, but said in July that he is "all for masks" and that he "thinks masks are good."

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for increased testing, and told supporters at a June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that Covid-19 testing was "a double-edged sword." "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people," he said during the rally. "You're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.' "

56 min ago

Biden targets Latinos with new ads ahead of debate

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Ahead of the first presidential debate tonight, Joe Biden’s campaign is out with a new slate of ads targeting Latino voters in several traditional battleground states as well as a new offensive target in Texas.

The campaign will run a Spanish-language television ad called “Somos Alguien” – We are Someone – in seven battleground states. The 30-second spot criticizes President Trump’s attempts to undo Obamacare in the middle of the pandemic and his suggestions that coronavirus “affects virtually nobody.” 

“Incredible,” a narrator says in Spanish before noting the number of Latinos who have died from the virus. “42,000 lives aren’t nobody. We are grandfathers, grandmothers, uncles, entire families. We are someone, and we’ll prove it.”

The ad is set to run in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. A digital ad highlighting the contributions of Latinos during the pandemic, called “Keep Our Country Running,” will also run in five of those states — Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.  

The Biden campaign is also running a pair of ads in Texas, a typically red state where Latinos made up roughly a quarter of voters in 2016. One bilingual radio ad, called “M’hija” – My daughter – features a mother and daughter speaking in English and Spanish about the stakes of this election and encouraging Latinos to register to vote. 

“The thing is – we’re Americans too right?” the young woman says in English before transitioning to Spanish. “But Trump insults us and attacks us as if all the bad things in this country is our fault…Enough is enough.”

Another digital ad running in Texas highlights President Trump’s denigrating comments about veterans and those killed in battle that was first reported in the Atlantic.

The ads are part of the campaign’s previously announced $280 million fall investment in TV, digital and radio, a campaign official said.

The new ad push comes as Biden is trying to expand his lead among Latinos heading into November’s election. A recent NBC/WSJ/Telemundo poll found that Biden leads Trump among Latino registered voters by 36 points.

A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll found Biden leading among registered Latino voters in Arizona 61% to Trump’s 34%. But in Florida, Biden’s lead was found to be slightly narrower – 52% to Trump’s 39%.

1 hr ago

Trump has questioned Biden's mental sharpness. That could come back to haunt him.

Analysis from CNN's Maeve Reston

Evan Vucci/AP
For months on the campaign trail, President Trump has questioned Joe Biden's mental acuity and used his branding skills to cast his opponent as someone who isn't up for the job.

The wisdom of that strategy will be tested as the two men enter the debate arena Tuesday night.

Trump will meet the former vice president for their first one-on-one matchup in Cleveland, Ohio, in a precarious position five weeks before the election. He faces an imperative to rattle his opponent or force him into a mistake that shakes up the race at a time when he is trailing Biden by nine points in an average of national polls — with ballots already being cast — and newly on the defensive after a New York Times exposé showing he only paid $750 in federal income taxes the last time he ran for president and his first year in office.

In the lead up to the debate, Trump — who has never proved to be a particularly agile debater — has shown few signs of a coherent strategy to dramatically alter the course of the race. But these three consequential debates present his last chance to do so. To the chagrin of some of his advisers, Trump has managed to set perilously low expectations for Biden as travels around the country telling voters the former vice president has no idea "what's going on."

"He's a dumb guy, a dumb guy, always known as a dumb guy," Trump said during a Middletown, Pennsylvania, rally Saturday.

The President also does not seem to have changed many minds as he continues to tout his "perfect" handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans — even though a majority of voters give him poor marks on that score. And Trump is all but certain to squander precious minutes during the debate re-litigating debunked conspiracy theories about Ukraine, Russia, Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden and his own impeachment that resonate with few voters beyond those who already support him.

He previewed one of those theories at his White House press conference Sunday evening when he baselessly charged that Biden is on drugs, repeating claims from a tweet earlier that day.

"I'm not joking. I'm willing to take a drug test and I think he should too," Trump said from the White House podium, as two of his debate coaches, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, looked on. "Check out the Internet. Plenty of people say it," Trump said.

Biden has generally ignored those kinds of wild accusations, and when asked Sunday in Wilmington what he needs to accomplish in the debate, he replied: "Just tell the truth."

Read the full analysis here.

1 hr 10 min ago

Senate Judiciary Chair will meet with Amy Coney Barrett today

From CNN's Manu Raju and Devan Cole

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham will meet with Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at 5:30 p.m. today on Capitol Hill, per his office.

Graham laid out the timeline for Barrett's confirmation process on Sunday, saying confirmation hearings will begin Oct. 12. The committee will approve Barrett's nomination on Oct. 22, setting up a full Senate vote to send her to the high court by the end of the month.

"So, we'll start on October 12, and more than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less," Graham said Sunday on Fox News. "We'll have a day of introduction. We'll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on the 15th we'll begin to markup, we'll hold it over for a week, and we'll report her nomination out of the committee on October 22."

"Then it will be up to (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee," the South Carolina Republican said.

The push to confirm a Supreme Court justice ahead of the election would put the Senate on track for one of the quickest confirmations in modern history. No Supreme Court nominee has ever been confirmed after the month of July during a presidential election year.

1 hr 12 min ago

Tonight's debate will look a bit different due to Covid-19

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images
Covid-19 has impacted the way President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's first presidential debate will play out tonight at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here are some of the modifications:

  • No handshake: Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will forgo a handshake at their first face-to-face showdown. Peter Eyre, a senior adviser for the Commission on Presidential Debates, said the candidates also won't exchange handshakes with the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News. Once on stage in Cleveland, Ohio, the three men will not wear masks.
  • Audience: The size of the audience will be limited compared to previous debates, and everyone attending the debate at Case Western Reserve University will undergo testing for Covid-19 and follow other health safety protocols. Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, which is conducting the event, told CNN the average in-person audience for a debate is around 900 people, with up to as many as 1,200 depending on the venue. But for this debate, he estimated 60 to 70 audience members would be seated in the debate hall. Both first lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump will be in attendance at the debate, a White House official confirmed to CNN.
  • Podiums: As they prepare to face off for the first time, Biden and Trump will each stand at podiums on stage — the President on the right side of the stage looking at the audience and the former vice president on the left. Wallace will be seated at a desk facing the two candidates.The candidates will not have opening statements, and Trump will receive the first question from the moderator.

Another sign of Covid-19's impact on the debate — there will not be a media "spin room" where campaigns typically send supporters and representatives to make the case for their candidates after the debate.

Read more about tonight's debate here.