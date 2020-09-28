Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump are set to square off for the first time on stage tomorrow.
All debates are scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on their respective dates without commercial breaks.
Here's what we know about the first debate:
- Who is moderating: Fox News' Chris Wallace
- Where it's happening: Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
- Key topics: Wallace selected the following topics for the first debate: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election."
- The format: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question. Wallace will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic, according to the commission.
- Coronavirus measures: The size of the audience will be limited compared to previous debates, and everyone attending the debate at Case Western Reserve University will undergo testing for Covid-19 and follow other health safety protocols. The candidates will forego giving each other a handshake. Peter Eyre, a senior adviser for the Commission on Presidential Debates, said the candidates also won't exchange handshakes with the moderator. Once on stage in Cleveland, Ohio, the three men will not wear masks.