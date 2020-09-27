Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with CNN on Sunday, September 27. CNN

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi criticized President Trump's swift nomination to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat, saying he's moving quickly in order to fill the vacancy before the court hears a case on the Affordable Care Act in November.

"That is why he was in such a hurry," Pelosi said on CNN's "State of the Union" this morning.

Pelosi warned that a conservative court could overturn the Affordable Care Act.

"If you are a woman, we'll be back to a time where being a woman in a preexisting medical condition," she said.

She noted that it's the job of the Senate — not the House — to consider and possibly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination.

"It's up to the Senate to make that judgment and have that process," she said.

Some background: The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments just after the November election in a case about the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Republicans have indicated they may vote to confirm Barrett before Election Day — meaning she could be seated on the bench for that case.

What Barrett has said about the Affordable Care Act: In an early 2017 law review essay reviewing a book related to the Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act, Barrett criticized Chief Justice John Roberts' rationale that saved the law in 2012.

"Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute," Barrett wrote. "He construed the penalty imposed on those without health insurance as a tax, which permitted him to sustain the statute as a valid exercise of the taxing power."