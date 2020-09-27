Pelosi says "it doesn't matter" that Judge Barrett is Catholic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "it doesn't matter" that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Catholic this morning on CNN's State of the Union.

Pelosi, who is Catholic herself, was asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if she thinks it's appropriate for Democratic senators to ask Judge Barrett about her Catholic faith.

Pelosi said, "I think it's appropriate for people to ask her about how faithful she would be to the Constitution of the United States, whatever her faith."

She continued: "It doesn't matter what her faith is, or what religion she believes in. What matters is does she believe in the Constitution of the United States. Does she believe in the precedent on the Supreme Court that has upheld the Affordable Care Act? This is, again, directly related to a major concern of the American people, as it was in 2018."

Some context: In 2017, Democrats were criticized for questioning how Judge Barrett's Catholic faith influences her views from the bench. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett at the time "the dogma lives loudly within you."