Sen. Mitch McConnell departs the Senate chamber on Monday, September 21. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump "could not have made a better decision" in selecting Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States," McConnell said in a statement.

McConnell has been steadfast that the US Senate will vote on President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court this year.