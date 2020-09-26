Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

By Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 6:48 PM ET, Sat September 26, 2020
21 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 9 min ago

Biden focuses on health care when reacting to Barrett's Supreme Court nomination

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden attends a memorial service for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Statuary Hall at the US Capitol on Friday, September 25.
Joe Biden attends a memorial service for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Statuary Hall at the US Capitol on Friday, September 25. Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Joe Biden released a statement reacting to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination and focused on health care and protecting the Affordable Care Act.

“Today, President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat. She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012,” Biden said.

He added that the Senate should not act on the vacancy until after the American people select their next president. 

Remember: Senate Republicans have outlined a possible confirmation hearing for Barrett that could have her confirmed before Election Day.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments just after the election in a case about the Affordable Care Act. The case is brought by a coalition of Republican state attorneys general and the Trump administration, who argue the law's individual mandate is unconstitutional, and the entire law must fall.

1 hr 16 min ago

Barrett honors RBG: "She not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them"

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Amy Coney Barrett honored the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her speech after President Trump selected her to fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

"Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful who came before me," she said. "The flag of the United States is still flying at half-staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to mark the end of a great American life."

Barrett continued: "Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession, but she not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."

Barrett — who once clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia — noted Ginsburg's friendship with the conservative Justice.

While Ginsburg and Scalia disagreed "fiercely," they demonstrated disagreements "need not destroy affection."

Watch:

1 hr 23 min ago

Trump asks lawmakers to give Barrett "the respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves"

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump, while announcing that he's nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, urged Democrats to grant her a "respectful and dignified" hearing.

"I urge all members of the other side of the aisle to provide Judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves, and frankly that our country deserves," Trump said while speaking from the White House. "I urge lawmakers and members of the media to refrain from personal or partisan attacks. The stakes for our country are incredibly high."

The battle of the Supreme Court vacancy has shaped the 2020 election in the past week. Many Democrats have said the seat should not be filled before the election, while Republicans in the Senate are moving to confirm Trump's nominee before Election Day.

Watch:

1 hr 30 min ago

McConnell: Trump "could not have made a better decision"

Sen. Mitch McConnell departs the Senate chamber on Monday, September 21.
Sen. Mitch McConnell departs the Senate chamber on Monday, September 21. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump "could not have made a better decision" in selecting Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States," McConnell said in a statement.

McConnell has been steadfast that the US Senate will vote on President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court this year.

1 hr 37 min ago

Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Pool
Pool

President Trump has selected Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

Barrett, 48, was a finalist for the Supreme Court spot that went to Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

She was confirmed in 2017 for her current judgeship on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Born in New Orleans in 1972 and a 1997 Notre Dame law graduate, Barrett worked in private practice and then became a law professor, settling at Notre Dame in 2002. She once served as a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia.

Barrett, if confirmed, will certainly tilt the high court further rightward for years to come. She has demonstrated her conservative bona fides on Second Amendment gun rights, immigration and abortion. You can read more about her writings here.

Watch:

1 hr 44 min ago

NOW: Trump announces his Supreme Court pick

President Trump is in the Rose Garden for his Supreme Court announcement. He is accompanied Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

1 hr 58 min ago

SOON: President Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee

Pool
Pool

President Trump is expected to announce who he is nominating to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat at 5 p.m. ET.

He'll make the announcement in the White House Rose Garden, which has been transformed to look similar to June 14, 1993 — the day then-President Bill Clinton announced Ginsburg’s nomination to the high court.

Trump is expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the process.

This will be the third person Trump has nominated to the Supreme Court, following Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

2 hr 17 min ago

This will be Trump's 3rd Supreme Court nominee

From left, Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh stand together at President Trump's State of the Union address on February 5, 2019.
From left, Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh stand together at President Trump's State of the Union address on February 5, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool/The New York Times/AP

President Trump will soon announce his nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

This will be the third time Trump has nominated someone to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

His first Supreme Court pick was Neil Gorsuch in 2017, whom he selected to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Former President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the seat in 2016 — but Republicans refused to fill the election-year Supreme Court vacancy.

Then, in 2018, when Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh.

2 hr 25 min ago

Trump will announce his SCOTUS pick soon. Here's what happens after that.

White House staff prepare the Rose Garden ahead of President Trump's scheduled Supreme Court nomination announcement on Saturday.
White House staff prepare the Rose Garden ahead of President Trump's scheduled Supreme Court nomination announcement on Saturday. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump will soon announce his nominee to the US Supreme Court. He intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the process.

Some Republican senators have signaled they will quickly move to take up the nomination following the announcement. This sets the stage for the possibility of a final confirmation vote before Election Day.

Two Republican senators — Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins — have said they do not support voting on the nomination of a Supreme Court justice ahead of the election.

But now that Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has signaled that he is on board with moving ahead with a vote, Barrett's likely to be confirmed barring any potential missteps.

According to a likely schedule being circulated around the Senate, the hearing to confirm Trump's pick could begin on Oct. 12.