White House disputes FBI director on voter fraud

President Trump has not asked potential Supreme Court nominees how they would vote in the event the Court is asked to decide a challenge to the 2020 presidential election, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"No, he hasn’t,” Meadows said. "I’ve been in those interviews and I can tell you it’d be inappropriate for us to ask those kinds of questions."

The President has attracted criticism by claiming the ninth seat on the Court should be filled in the event a case tied to the election arrives on the Court’s docket.

Meadows indicated the President was concerned about the fact that currently there are eight justices on the court, raising the potential of the Court deadlocking in the event of a 4-4 tie.

“I think his comments were more an indication that we need a full panel on the Supreme Court. You don’t want to ever provide a situation where there could be a tie," Meadows said. The Court has operated before with only eight justices, notably four years ago after the death of associate Justice Antonin Scalia.

Questions have also been raised about whether the judicial impartiality of the President’s nominee could be sullied because of the President’s public focus on the possibility of an election challenge.

Asked if the President was creating an appearance of a conflict of interest for whoever he picks for the Court, Meadows said: “No more than any other judge that has been nominated by Donald Trump or Barack Obama or anybody else… I think we’ve seen from the court rulings already they’re an independent body.”

Meadows also said he doesn’t know whether the White House would be using a Sherpa to the extent they have in the past, telling Joe: “I don’t know that we’ll be using a Sherpa as much. We’ve been working with Leader McConnell in a very direct way.”

“I’ve had daily conversations with leader McConnell and a number of senators because of Covid and the inability of Senators to actually engage more on an office by office basis. We’re looking at modifying that. If there’s a need for a Sherpa- we’ve actually have asked the leader for some recommendations there,” Meadows said.

Meadows said to expect to see him and Pat Cipollone making the nominee available to a wide variety of Senators.