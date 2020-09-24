Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Breonna Taylor protests

live news

Live

2020 election and SCOTUS battle

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Latest on 2020 election and SCOTUS battle

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:06 a.m. ET, September 24, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Trump says he thinks the election results could wind up in front of the Supreme Court

From CNN's Jason Hoffman 

President Trump said he thinks it’s important to have nine Supreme Court justices prior to the election because the results of the election could wind up before the court.

 “Yes, I think it’s very important. I think this will end up in the Supreme Court and I think it’s very important that we have nine justices,” Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump said there is a lot of time to confirm a new justice to the high court since his term goes until Jan. 20, “but I think it’s better if you go before the election because I think this scam that the Democrats are pulling, it’s a scam, this scam will be before the United States Supreme Court and I think having a four-four situation is not a good situation if you get that.” Trump was referring to unsolicited ballots being sent to American’s which he mentioned earlier in his remarks.

“I think it should be eight nothing or nine nothing, but just in case it would be more political than it should be, I think it’s very important to have a ninth justice,” Trump added. Of note, there were only eight justices at the time of the 2016 election.

Trump said he’s confident that the Senate can confirm a new justice before November 3rd, noting that many of his potential nominees “just went through the process recently” for other judicial appointments.

“I think the process is going to go very quickly. The hearing, I think Lindsey is going to call the date of the hearing… You can’t call it until you have the candidate and once you have the nominee, I will wait to hear what the date is, but from that point I would think we’d be fairly quick,” he said.

Trump said most of the Republican senators have already made their intentions known on voting for a Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri also said there should be a vote on a new Supreme Court nominee before the election.

Trump made a similar argument Tuesday night at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh saying, “We need nine justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending, it’s a scam. It’s a hoax. Everybody knows that,” Trump argued. “And the Democrats know it better than anybody else, so you’re going to need nine justices up there. I think it’s going to be very important.”

13 min ago

Trump does not commit to peaceful transition of power after Election Day

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Maegan Vazquez

President Trump on Wednesday would not commit to providing a peaceful transition of power after Election Day, lending further fuel to concerns he may not relinquish his office should he lose in November.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Trump said when asked whether he'd commit to a peaceful transition, one of the cornerstones of American democracy.

Trump has previously refused to say whether he would accept the election results, echoing his sentiments from 2016. And he has joked — he says — about staying in office well past the constitutionally bound two terms.

But his refusal to guarantee a violence-free transition went further and is likely to alarm his opponents, already on edge given his deployment of federal law enforcement to quell protests in American cities.

His reluctance to commit to a peaceful transition was rooted in what he said were concerns about ballots, extending his false assertion that widespread mail-in voting is rife with fraud.

"You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster," Trump said at a press briefing at the White House, presumably referring to mail-in ballots, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to voter fraud.

"(G)et rid of the ballots and you'll have a very ... there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation," he added, saying "the ballots are out of control."

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican who has stood at odds with the President in the past, slammed Trump's comments later Wednesday.

"Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus," Romney tweeted. "Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable."

Trump has previously said his rival Joe Biden would only prevail in November if the election is "rigged," and suggested earlier in the day it was likely the results of the election would be contested all the way to the Supreme Court.

National polls currently show Trump trailing Biden, though surveys of electoral battleground states are tighter.

Read more here.

16 min ago

CNN Poll: Most say winner of presidential election should choose the next SCOTUS justice

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

Nearly six in 10 Americans say that the president elected in November should be the one to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

That finding comes as a plurality of the public says that President Trump's choices for the court have changed it for the worse (38% say so) and most disapprove (at 54%) of the Senate's rules changes that have allowed Supreme Court nominees to move forward to a vote with the support from a simple majority rather than the traditional 60 votes.

All told, 59% say the winner of the upcoming presidential election should choose the person to fill Ginsburg's seat, including 97% of Democrats, 59% of independents and 17% of Republicans. In March 2016, opinions broke the other way, with 57% saying that President Barack Obama should have been the one to fill the vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia rather than the president elected in November. In the new poll, 41% say Trump should make an appointment to the seat now.

There has been a complete partisan reversal over that time, with Republicans moving from 26% saying the sitting president should pick the next justice to 83% saying the same now, while Democrats have moved from 85% saying Obama should have chosen the next justice to 3% saying the same about Trump now. Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, never received a hearing or vote in the Senate, and the seat was ultimately filled by Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Asked to rate the ideological leanings of the current court, 44% say it is about right, 34% too conservative and 22% too liberal. A Trump appointment to the court would almost certainly shift the balance further toward conservatives. The court currently has five conservative justices and three liberal justices. In June 2015, shortly after rulings allowing same-sex marriage nationwide and upholding a key element of the Affordable Care Act, 40% called the court about right, 37% too liberal and 20% too conservative.

Beyond the expected partisan gap on this question (59% of Democrats call the court too conservative, Republicans split between saying it is about right, 44%, and too liberal, 46%), there is also a divide by gender over whether the court is too conservative: 39% of women say it is compared with 28% of men.

Read more here.