Crowd booing and chanting "honor her wish" as Trump arrives to honor RBG

In a Fox News radio interview this morning, President Trump wouldn’t disclose who his nominee for the Supreme Court will be, but he did say that's there's a standout candidate in his mind.

“I don’t want to say who it is. You don’t know that it’s her,” Trump said when specifically asked if he will be picking Amy Coney Barret.

“She’s highly — I mean she’s an incredible person, brilliant and everything else. It is a woman. I have five women that I’m you know very much, looking at. I think in my mind I have one that I — I like them all. I mean to be honest I could put any of the five.”

When asked whether he would be meeting with Judge Barbara Lagoa while in Florida, Trump said: “I don’t really know yet. Maybe, Maybe not. I don’t know yet.”

On the process itself Trump claimed there was false reporting on who he has met with but did not go into specifics.

“There’s been tremendous false reporting. Not intentionally or anything, but they have me meeting with people that I really wasn’t meeting with. But I’ll be making a decision on Saturday," Trump said.