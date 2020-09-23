Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joined The Steve Harvey Morning Show Wednesday for a wide-ranging interview touching on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the vacancy in the Supreme Court, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and his plan for Black Americans.

Biden, who made a direct plea to Republican senators to listen to their conscience in remarks Sunday, said that Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski "had the guts" to announce that the nomination of Ginsburg's replacement should wait until the election is over.

"There's two people who have announced, who had the guts to announce that they will wait for election is over and shouldn’t vote then, and that is the Senator from Alaska and the Senator from Maine and both women," Biden said. "But there's a couple of others, if two others stand up and do the right thing, then it’ll be put off until the election."

He said that rushing a nomination is a "fundamental violation of the constitutional principal." Asked by Harvey if it is "legal" for the President to appoint someone, Biden replied that Trump can legally appoint someone ("it's his right, technically"), but added that "it’s a violation of the constitutional – under the underlying rationale – he can name somebody he wants to be the nominee but all those Republicans including the Majority Leader McConnell from Kentucky said that you shouldn't appoint anybody in an election year."

On his and Sen. Harris' plan for Black Americans, Biden reiterated the crux of his plan, which is the importance of putting Black men and women in a position where they are able to accumulate wealth. "Where they are in a position where they can begin to actually have the place in the community where as a people across the board, they grow the middle class," he said.

Biden praised Harris as his running mate and said that she would be ready to assume the presidency if anything were to happen to him.

"She is so good. She is so good. She’s so damn bright and knowledgeable. I mean she’s ready to be president on day one if I – if somebody pushed me off a roof or something," he said.

Asked how to combat voter suppression, Biden encouraged listeners to visit "iwillvote.com" as a resource and warned that the administration will do "everything in their power" to keep people from voting, "but they're not going to be stopped."