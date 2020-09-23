Cindy McCain says she hopes to convince "suburban women who are kind of on the fence" to vote for Biden
Cindy McCain joined all three morning shows Wednesday to discuss her endorsement of Joe Biden, leaning heavily into his character and empathy in her pitch for the Democratic candidate. McCain said that she is hoping to reach suburban women who may be on the fence with her voice.
In an interview on NBC’s Today Show, McCain said his empathy played a key factor in her decision to support the Democratic presidential nominee.
“I want to feel like my president cares about me and cares about my country and Joe Biden does,” she said, later adding “Joe has great empathy for people in this country.”
McCain, who narrated a video about her husband and Biden’s friendship for the DNC, said the Atlantic report on President Trump’s denigrating comments about veterans and those killed in battle was “pretty much” the last straw for her when making the decision to endorse.
“It’s a combination of things, but I do believe that our men and women that served in the military are not losers and certainly the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice are not losers,” she said. “I think that respect for the men and women who serve us and served this nation and protect us it’s important that we respect and care for them.”
Asked if she’s disappointed in Lindsey Graham and other Republicans in their ardent support of Trump, she said “No. Lindsey is an old and very dear friend and I will always love him and he’s like a member of my family. Republicans that are – that believe and are doing what they’re doing, it’s certainly their prerogative to do so, I just believe things should be different.”
McCain said she hopes her husband is “happy with what I’m doing and believes that I’ve done the right thing.”
She told ABC's Good Morning America that she intends to be actively campaigning. "Yes, yes, of course. I'm hoping that I can convince suburban women who are kind of on the fence about things to come with me on this and step by step out of their comfort zone and join Team Biden," she said.
McCain, a lifelong Republican, said on ABC that while she and Biden disagree on some issues, that "it's ok to disagree, and you can do it and be amenable and kind to each other," likening it to the friendship Biden had with her late husband.
"The virus doesn’t care about your politics," US Surgeon General says about packed Trump rally
During a Good Morning America interview on Wednesday, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams advised the public to wear masks, in response to being asked about President Trump's packed rally last night.
"I've got Democrats who want me to condemn people who are out at a presidential rally. I've got Republicans who want me to condemn people who are going to vigils. And at the end of the day, the virus doesn't care about your politics," Adams said. "It doesn't care what you're going out for. It only cares whether or not you're following public health measures. So, what I would say to everyone, politics aside: Wear a mask."
When asked why Americans are increasingly skeptical of a coronavirus vaccine, Adams said it’s because the situation has become politicized.
"I think it's become politicized. And it's important for people to understand we have a process. We have a data safety monitoring board. We have institutional review boards. We have independent people who are going to look at safety and efficacy before it ever gets to the point of approval or authorization. And I will be in line to get that vaccine when they tell me I can, and when it's safe and it's effective," Adams said.
Here's why Florida will be so pivotal again in the 2020 election
We're now less than 45 days until the election, so it shouldn't surprise you that we're talking about the state of Florida. The Sunshine State has arguably been the swingiest of the swing states over the last 25 years.
This year, however, Florida looks to take on added importance. The outcome in Florida could help determine whether Election Night turns into Election Week or even potentially Election Month.
A record number of voters are expected to vote by absentee or mail this year. About half of Democratic voters nationwide say they'll be voting by mail, up from about a quarter in 2016. Fewer than 25% of Republicans say they'll cast a ballot by mail.
In Florida, this gap in voting style won't make much of a difference in terms of when we know the winner. All ballots, with just a few exceptions, must be received at poll closing time by the county boards of elections. Those ballots are usually counted before those cast on Election Day.
The state also has a long history of voting by mail. About 30% of the vote in 2016 was cast by mail.
As long as the vote is not exceedingly tight in Florida, we'll have a good indication of who has won the Sunshine State on Election Night.
If we know who has won in Florida, we'll have a good idea of what to expect from the rest of the country. At this point, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slim polling lead there.
As I've noted before, Florida has voted with the winner in every election since 1996 and all but two since 1924. In both those cases, it was Democrats who took the presidency without Florida.
This year, it's pretty clear that Trump has very few paths to the White House without winning Florida. It's possible, but it isn't really realistic.
White House and Senate Judiciary target the week of Oct. 12 for a SCOTUS nominee confirmation hearing
Multiple sources familiar tell CNN that both the White House and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham are targeting the week of Oct. 12 for the nominee’s confirmation hearing.
That would allow for a confirmation vote by Oct. 29, hitting a pre-election timeline that the White House and congressional Republicans are increasingly coalescing behind.
Plans have not been finalized and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not laid out an explicit timeline to this point. But sources say he’s involved in the conversations and hasn’t objected to the prospect of a pre-election conformation.
The Supreme Court term starts on Oct. 5 and some big cases are scheduled for the fall, including oral arguments on the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10.
The first presidential debate is next week. Here's what we know about the event so far.
The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Trump will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace and is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.