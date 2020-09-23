Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, stands on the sidelines before a game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cindy McCain joined all three morning shows Wednesday to discuss her endorsement of Joe Biden, leaning heavily into his character and empathy in her pitch for the Democratic candidate. McCain said that she is hoping to reach suburban women who may be on the fence with her voice.

In an interview on NBC’s Today Show, McCain said his empathy played a key factor in her decision to support the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I want to feel like my president cares about me and cares about my country and Joe Biden does,” she said, later adding “Joe has great empathy for people in this country.”

McCain, who narrated a video about her husband and Biden’s friendship for the DNC, said the Atlantic report on President Trump’s denigrating comments about veterans and those killed in battle was “pretty much” the last straw for her when making the decision to endorse.

“It’s a combination of things, but I do believe that our men and women that served in the military are not losers and certainly the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice are not losers,” she said. “I think that respect for the men and women who serve us and served this nation and protect us it’s important that we respect and care for them.”

Asked if she’s disappointed in Lindsey Graham and other Republicans in their ardent support of Trump, she said “No. Lindsey is an old and very dear friend and I will always love him and he’s like a member of my family. Republicans that are – that believe and are doing what they’re doing, it’s certainly their prerogative to do so, I just believe things should be different.”

McCain said she hopes her husband is “happy with what I’m doing and believes that I’ve done the right thing.”

She told ABC's Good Morning America that she intends to be actively campaigning. "Yes, yes, of course. I'm hoping that I can convince suburban women who are kind of on the fence about things to come with me on this and step by step out of their comfort zone and join Team Biden," she said.

McCain, a lifelong Republican, said on ABC that while she and Biden disagree on some issues, that "it's ok to disagree, and you can do it and be amenable and kind to each other," likening it to the friendship Biden had with her late husband.

