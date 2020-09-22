Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been steadfast that the US Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court this year. In less than three days — and before a nominee has even been selected — it appears McConnell is already on track to have the votes.

Bottom line: The speed with which Senate Republicans have largely fallen in line behind the push to quickly confirm Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor on the Supreme Court would be head-snapping if it didn't line up with their support for Trump's hundreds of judicial nominees over the course of the last three-plus years. There is still a long way to go -- an actual nominee is a pretty key ingredient here -- but as one Republican official involved in the process told me: "Things are falling into line -- and fast."

What to watch today

Senate GOP closed-door conference lunch, 12:45 p.m. ET.

Senate leadership stakeout, 2 p.m.

Days until the election: 42

The math: Democrats, limited in their options to do anything on their own to stop any confirmation, have pushed hard to wrangle four Republicans to join them in opposing moving forward on a nominee until after the next president is sworn into office. They secured two senators -- Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- who said they opposed any vote before the election.

But the final two have been elusive. And may not exist at all. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Cory Gardner, both considered possible defectors, came out in support of moving forward with the nomination on Monday. While there are a handful of other GOP senators who haven't publicly made their views known, Republicans and Democrats alike acknowledge there's really only one wild card left: Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. His GOP colleagues are skeptical he'd defect, but even if he does, that would make three.

Three isn't enough to stop the nomination.

Read more here.